  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Kicks
  4. 2019 Nissan Kicks
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(33)
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Kicks®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com

2019 Nissan Kicks

What’s new

  • It's slightly less powerful than last year
  • Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy estimates
  • Larger-than-average cargo capacity
  • Inexpensive compared to rivals
  • Leisurely acceleration
  • All-wheel drive isn't available
  • Missing a few desirable features
Other years
2020
2019
2018
Nissan Kicks for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$18,640
Save as much as $2,855
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,260 with Edmunds

2019 Nissan Kicks pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
As shown 2019 Kicks SR FWD w/ Splash Guards, Mats and 2-Tone Roof Edition
As shown 2019 Kicks SR FWD w/ Splash Guards, Mats and 2-Tone Roof Edition
2020 Kicks®
S, SV and SR
See All Trims
NissanUSA.com
Build & price

Which Kicks does Edmunds recommend?

For our money, the SR is the way to go. The base S and the SV are fine, but the SR doesn't cost a whole lot more and adds nicer interior appointments and LED headlights, which come in handy on moonless nights. It also paves the way to the SR Premium package, should you also want heated front seats and a banging Bose audio system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

Is the 2019 Nissan Kicks a hatchback or a small crossover SUV? It's roughly the same size as a Volkswagen Golf but with extra ground clearance and a taller roof. By measurements alone, the Kicks is closer to the Golf than its sibling, the Nissan Rogue Sport (also a subcompact crossover, albeit more expensive). You can't get all-wheel drive on the Kicks either. But no matter how you view it, the Kicks is a nice alternative that has good attributes from both classes but some potential pitfalls as well.

To start, the Kicks is priced significantly less than other small crossovers, and even a fully loaded Kicks costs less than midtier rivals. It's also quite fuel-efficient, so both the outright purchase price and running costs will be low. We also like the Kicks' nimble handling and easy-to-maneuver size.

Unfortunately, the Kick's bargain price tag manifests in several noticeable ways. The seats are uncomfortable to sit in for any length of time, and the pedal location makes for an awkward driving position. We're willing to forgive the Kicks' plasticky interior at this price point, but the inclusion of rear drum brakes plays a part in the Kicks achieving one of the longest stopping distances we've seen in such a small, lightweight car.

Altogether, the 2019 Nissan Kicks ends up being a decent choice in the segment. We prefer it to the Rogue Sport, but there are better alternatives if you can stretch your budget.

2019 Nissan Kicks models

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. The S trim is very basic as are the upper trims compared to other subcompact crossovers. All models receive a 1.6-liter four-cylinder (122 horsepower, 114 pound-feet of torque) that is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not available.

Standard equipment for the S trim includes 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, hill start assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, cruise control, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Siri Eyes Free integration, three USB ports, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system.

The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, body-painted mirrors and handles, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, a driver information display, interior chrome accents, padded front door armrests, automatic climate control with rear heater ducts, a cargo cover, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The range-topping SR comes with LED headlights, foglights, black-painted mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, a surround-view parking camera system, upgraded cloth upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The optional SR Premium package adds an eight-speaker Bose audio system, simulated-leather upholstery and heated front seats. Both the SV and the SR trims are eligible for a two-tone paint scheme.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Kicks SR (1.6-liter inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

6.5
Outright performance isn't the Kicks' forte, but it utilizes what little it has well. Its low weight and steering play heavily into that. And aside from lackluster braking performance, all other metrics are relatively middle-of-the-road. Bottom line: The Kicks is more fun to drive than the numbers indicate.

Acceleration

6.0
It isn't the slowest of the pack, but the Kicks certainly isn't quick. In our testing, it took a leisurely 10.2 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill, which is a few seconds behind the segment leaders. If you're already moving, the Kicks feels a little more responsive, likely due to its lightweight nature.

Braking

5.0
In normal day-to-day use, pedal effort is light with a slightly squishy feel, like you're stepping on a water balloon. The brakes are responsive and not grabby. But in our emergency brake test, a 60-0 mph panic stop produced a long stopping distance of 140 feet. Just about any other rival vehicle you look at will stop with more authority.

Steering

7.0
The wheel doesn't really self-center even at speed, so you may find yourself wandering on straight sections of highway unless you're paying careful attention. The feather-light steering doesn't help, but it is nice at parking-lot speeds. The steering feel and weight improve once you begin turning the wheel.

Handling

7.5
Thanks to its low curb weight and responsive steering (as long as it's not pointing straight ahead), the Kicks is fun on a twisty road. The suspension is responsive and keeps the car on its toes, without exhibiting excessive body roll.

Drivability

8.0
The Kicks' transmission shifts smoothly and delivers adequate response in routine driving. It avoids the usual common annoyances associated with CVT automatics. If you're overly aggressive with the throttle, it can "downshift" a bit excessively, which forces the engine to rev higher and louder than normal.

Comfort

6.5
Subcompact vehicles often have to compromise on some comfort, but you will want to kick these exceptionally poor seats to the curb. Ride comfort and cabin noise are much more palatable, as is the single-zone climate control that's simple to operate.

Seat comfort

5.0
Depending on your seating posture, you'll either notice the Kicks' short, narrow seat bottom that lacks thigh support or a lack of upper-back support. There's minimal side bolstering, too. The rear bench is flat and hard, and the seatback is too upright. These are some of the least comfortable seats in the segment.

Ride comfort

7.5
Another benefit of the Kicks' lightness is that the suspension has less weight to manage. The ride is compliant over smoother, rolling bumps, with only mild jittering over smaller, sharper road imperfections such as pavement seams and cracks. It's not bad overall.

Noise & vibration

6.5
The Kicks' engine isn't loud. And unlike other CVT automatic-equipped cars, it doesn't hang at high rpm. Wind noise is adequately managed and only becomes more noticeable at highway speeds. But the Kicks is susceptible to road noise depending on the road surface, with harsher bumps getting transmitted into the cabin.

Climate control

7.0
Simple knobs and buttons make using the single-zone climate control as refreshing as a cool breeze. While the fan is quiet, the system can't keep up with demand on hot days unless you turn down the temperature 4 to 6 degrees lower than you might normally deem comfortable.

Interior

7.0
The Kicks' cabin is easy to climb in and out of and become familiar with. Visibility is pretty good, too. Taller drivers, and drivers with big feet, may have issues with the driving position, and rear-seat kneeroom is less generous than most in this segment of extra-small players.

Ease of use

8.5
The steering wheel has most of the controls needed to operate the infotainment and safety features of the Kicks, including adjusting the digital instrument panel. Climate control and touchscreen functions are easy to operate, too. The Kicks still uses a hand-operated parking brake, which is rare these days.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The large door openings, narrow sills, and a high seat bottom for both front and rear passengers equate to easy entry and exit. Rear passengers have less head clearance, but there are no funky roofline curves that might get in the way.

Driving position

6.5
You sit upright and low in the car. The seat has fore-aft, recline and tilt adjustability. The wheel is sized well and tilts and telescopes, though not enough for tall drivers. Some drivers might rub their right foot against the transmission tunnel due to the accelerator pedal location.

Roominess

6.5
The upper half of the Kicks is very roomy, with excellent head and shoulder space front and rear. The lower half is less expansive for the driver due to pedal placement, but it's good for the other passengers. Rear-seat width feels generous as a four-seater, but kneeroom is lacking.

Visibility

7.5
A large greenhouse and low hoodline make an excellent view out front and to the side. Rear visibility is more challenging due to thick rear pillars and backseat headrests. An available surround-view system may seem unnecessary for such a small car, but it makes parking a breeze.

Quality

6.0
The Kicks is constructed as well as can be expected at this price, but we don't like the acres of plastic used on the door panels. Our test car made a light clunking noise that went away when the rear seatback was put down. Otherwise, enough premium materials are used to keep the interior somewhat interesting.

Utility

7.0
As a compact crossover, the Kicks shouldn't be expected to carry everything and the kitchen sink, but there are a few areas that we found lacking. The seatback is split 60/40, but it would be even better if it had a center pass-through for longer items. Most of the small storage areas could stand to be more functional.

Small-item storage

7.0
The pocket in front of the shifter is deep and can hold phablets. The area in between the front seats, including the small cupholders, is recessed beneath the seat bottoms. Accessing the area makes it feel like you're playing a crane game. The door pockets are narrow and short, bordering on small.

Cargo space

7.5
The Kicks' trunk area holds 25.3 cubic feet of cargo, which is above average for the class. The rear seatbacks fold for more space, though the pivot is above the floor of the trunk, so the cargo area isn't flat. The load height is nice and low, and there are bag hooks toward the back of the cargo area.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
There are three upper LATCH tethers located in the middle of the seatbacks, and four seat anchors are located at the seat pivot. Access to all points is easy. We don't recommend putting a car seat in the narrow middle position unless you don't plan on having anyone else sitting in the back.

Technology

8.0
While it doesn't have an available built-in navigation system, the Kicks has everything else a modern smartphone-using driver needs. The screen is large, but sun glare can be a problem. Aside from the analog speedometer, the instrument panel is digital and configurable. Cool tech for an inexpensive car.

Smartphone integration

9.0
A USB port, auxiliary input and 12-volt power jack sit up front. Two more charge-only USB ports are located toward the rear on the center console. Bluetooth pairing is easy. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay function through the infotainment screen. All modern economy cars should have this level of smartphone integration.

Driver aids

8.0
The Kicks SR comes with blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert and front collision mitigation. A surround-view camera system and remote start are also included and handy. The driver aids work well and are adjustable, and the surround-view system is a luxury at this price point.

Voice control

8.0
The infotainment is fairly simple, so the voice commands are limited to phone and audio system capability. It's fairly forgiving for syntax and accents, with average response time. Accessing your Apple or Android device's voice controls is also available on both Bluetooth and wired connections.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Kicks.

5 star reviews: 31%
4 star reviews: 24%
3 star reviews: 21%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 33 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • technology
  • ride quality
  • oil
  • safety
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • seats
  • sound system
  • doors
  • brakes
  • climate control
  • engine
  • cup holders
  • transmission
  • infotainment system
  • lights
  • acceleration
  • off-roading
  • comfort
  • road noise
  • dashboard
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • steering wheel

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, ♡♡♡♡♡My Kicks!!!
Amanda,
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

I love this car. I am attracted to Nissan for some reason but the Rogues are too boring and you see them EVERYWHERE! The Murano was my first choice but so expensive and then I also started seeing them everywhere I looked. The Kicks was a great find. The style is what caught my eye, it looked like a Mini but more stylish in my opinion. I loved that i hadn't seen many on the road and the price was so much better than the Murano. I wasn't quite ready to go from a car to an SUV so this was a good compact crossover for me. We have 2 small children and it fits both of their carseats perfectly. The only thing I am not thrilled with is that it doesn't have a navigation system and the plastic on the doors does feel a bit plasticky, but then again.. the price! Overall I give this car 5 stars. In some areas it lacks it exceeds in others. We are very happy with our first new car purchase!

4 out of 5 stars, Kicks A$$
Daniel B Wolfberg,
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

This is an inexpensive car that gives you much more for your money. In particular the active front collision; the side and rear collision alert; along with the excellent 360 camera system; and the touch/infotainment system, all make this car seem like it should cost a lot more. It uses regular gas, and gets great mileage. This car is a value.

4 out of 5 stars, Kicky car
Kats,
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

To me this car is the answer to some driving concerns, My old car (truck) was hard to park and hard to backup. The Kicks is a breeze to park and with all the sensors, cameras, parking aids. The dashboard is so sleek, clean looking, not so busy looking. The mileage is good. Averaging about 34 mpg. I have no problem with driving up the Colorado hills. The hill assist "KICKS" in, making it easy to climb the roads. On the con side, I would have like some window tinting, but can do that later. It does lack some extra storage for sunglasses, gloves, or what have you. The front passenger seat doesn't adjust to my liking. It seems to low. But all in all I give the KICKS a kicking rating of 4.5.

5 out of 5 stars, High tech low cost great on fuel
CJSouthJersey,
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

Spend the extra money and get the SR! There's not much extra coin to get tons of really great Tech stuff. The 360 degree camera, which I thought "who needs that in such a small car", is extremely useful. As is all the other safety and security stuff you get with the upgraded model. The Rockford Fosgate sound system upgrade is really nice for a small sub box and tuned door speakers. It's by no means a full system with tons of watts and a gigantic subwoofer, but it's enough to shake the mirror and really balance out the sound in such a small SUV. This vehicle is a definate thumbs up for me, and unlike the professional reviews I find the seating comfy and the noise level tolerable, not to mention I'm 6 foot tall. The seats, although not power are way more adjustable than most, I find the race inspire side bolsters keep me planted quite well.

Write a review

See all 33 reviews

Ad
Build Your Kicks®
Build & PriceNissanUSA.com

Features & Specs

SR 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SR 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,970
MPG 31 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
SV 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SV 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,350
MPG 31 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr Hatchback features & specs
S 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$18,640
MPG 31 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Kicks features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Kicks safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns if a front collision is imminent with audible and visual alerts.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes at full force if the forward collision warning is triggered and the driver does not respond in time.
Blind-Spot Warning
Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Nissan Kicks vs. the competition

Nissan Kicks vs. Honda HR-V

As it does with many of its rivals, the Kicks undercuts the Honda HR-V by a couple of thousand dollars. The HR-V earns points for its slightly more powerful engine and thoughtful cargo versatility, but the Kicks has a more intuitive touchscreen interface. We'll give the nod to the Kicks for its lower price and more fuel-efficient engine.

Compare Nissan Kicks & Honda HR-V features

Nissan Kicks vs. Hyundai Kona

The price differential between the Kicks and the Hyundai Kona is closer than the Kicks vs. the HR-V, but the Kicks is still significantly less expensive. It might be worth paying extra for the Kona, however; it's one of our top-rated small SUV thanks to its dynamic handling, roomy interior, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Compare Nissan Kicks & Hyundai Kona features

Nissan Kicks vs. Nissan Rogue Sport

Though the Nissan Rogue Sport is also technically a subcompact crossover, it's slightly longer and roomier than the Kicks. Curiously, it also has less cargo room behind the rear seats. Overall, the Rogue Sport doesn't offer enough differentiation to justify its higher price. Get the Kicks instead.

Compare Nissan Kicks & Nissan Rogue Sport features

FAQ

Is the Nissan Kicks a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Kicks both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Kicks fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Kicks gets an EPA-estimated 33 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Kicks has 25.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Kicks. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Nissan Kicks?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Kicks:

  • It's slightly less powerful than last year
  • Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Nissan Kicks reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Kicks is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Kicks. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Kicks's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Nissan Kicks a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan Kicks is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Kicks and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Kicks is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Kicks?

The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Kicks is the 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,640.

Other versions include:

  • SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,970
  • SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,350
  • S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,640
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Kicks?

If you're interested in the Nissan Kicks, the next question is, which Kicks model is right for you? Kicks variants include SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Kicks models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks Overview

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is offered in the following submodels: Kicks Hatchback. Available styles include SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Kicks?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Kicks and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Kicks 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Kicks.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Kicks and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Kicks featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Kicks?

2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,065. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,855 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,855 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,210.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 12.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,735. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,805 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,805 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,930.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 14.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,445. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,814 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,814 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,631.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 13.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Nissan Kickses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2019 Kickses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,985 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Kicks. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,260 on a used or CPO 2019 Kicks available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Kickss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan Kicks for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,300.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,891.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Kicks?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

Related 2019 Nissan Kicks info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles