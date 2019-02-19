2019 Nissan Kicks
What’s new
- It's slightly less powerful than last year
- Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy estimates
- Larger-than-average cargo capacity
- Inexpensive compared to rivals
- Leisurely acceleration
- All-wheel drive isn't available
- Missing a few desirable features
Which Kicks does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
Is the 2019 Nissan Kicks a hatchback or a small crossover SUV? It's roughly the same size as a Volkswagen Golf but with extra ground clearance and a taller roof. By measurements alone, the Kicks is closer to the Golf than its sibling, the Nissan Rogue Sport (also a subcompact crossover, albeit more expensive). You can't get all-wheel drive on the Kicks either. But no matter how you view it, the Kicks is a nice alternative that has good attributes from both classes but some potential pitfalls as well.
To start, the Kicks is priced significantly less than other small crossovers, and even a fully loaded Kicks costs less than midtier rivals. It's also quite fuel-efficient, so both the outright purchase price and running costs will be low. We also like the Kicks' nimble handling and easy-to-maneuver size.
Unfortunately, the Kick's bargain price tag manifests in several noticeable ways. The seats are uncomfortable to sit in for any length of time, and the pedal location makes for an awkward driving position. We're willing to forgive the Kicks' plasticky interior at this price point, but the inclusion of rear drum brakes plays a part in the Kicks achieving one of the longest stopping distances we've seen in such a small, lightweight car.
Altogether, the 2019 Nissan Kicks ends up being a decent choice in the segment. We prefer it to the Rogue Sport, but there are better alternatives if you can stretch your budget.
2019 Nissan Kicks models
The 2019 Nissan Kicks is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. The S trim is very basic as are the upper trims compared to other subcompact crossovers. All models receive a 1.6-liter four-cylinder (122 horsepower, 114 pound-feet of torque) that is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not available.
Standard equipment for the S trim includes 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, hill start assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, cruise control, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Siri Eyes Free integration, three USB ports, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system.
The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, body-painted mirrors and handles, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, a driver information display, interior chrome accents, padded front door armrests, automatic climate control with rear heater ducts, a cargo cover, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The range-topping SR comes with LED headlights, foglights, black-painted mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, a surround-view parking camera system, upgraded cloth upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
The optional SR Premium package adds an eight-speaker Bose audio system, simulated-leather upholstery and heated front seats. Both the SV and the SR trims are eligible for a two-tone paint scheme.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration6.0
Braking5.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort5.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position6.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility7.5
Quality6.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Kicks.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love this car. I am attracted to Nissan for some reason but the Rogues are too boring and you see them EVERYWHERE! The Murano was my first choice but so expensive and then I also started seeing them everywhere I looked. The Kicks was a great find. The style is what caught my eye, it looked like a Mini but more stylish in my opinion. I loved that i hadn't seen many on the road and the price was so much better than the Murano. I wasn't quite ready to go from a car to an SUV so this was a good compact crossover for me. We have 2 small children and it fits both of their carseats perfectly. The only thing I am not thrilled with is that it doesn't have a navigation system and the plastic on the doors does feel a bit plasticky, but then again.. the price! Overall I give this car 5 stars. In some areas it lacks it exceeds in others. We are very happy with our first new car purchase!
This is an inexpensive car that gives you much more for your money. In particular the active front collision; the side and rear collision alert; along with the excellent 360 camera system; and the touch/infotainment system, all make this car seem like it should cost a lot more. It uses regular gas, and gets great mileage. This car is a value.
To me this car is the answer to some driving concerns, My old car (truck) was hard to park and hard to backup. The Kicks is a breeze to park and with all the sensors, cameras, parking aids. The dashboard is so sleek, clean looking, not so busy looking. The mileage is good. Averaging about 34 mpg. I have no problem with driving up the Colorado hills. The hill assist "KICKS" in, making it easy to climb the roads. On the con side, I would have like some window tinting, but can do that later. It does lack some extra storage for sunglasses, gloves, or what have you. The front passenger seat doesn't adjust to my liking. It seems to low. But all in all I give the KICKS a kicking rating of 4.5.
Spend the extra money and get the SR! There's not much extra coin to get tons of really great Tech stuff. The 360 degree camera, which I thought "who needs that in such a small car", is extremely useful. As is all the other safety and security stuff you get with the upgraded model. The Rockford Fosgate sound system upgrade is really nice for a small sub box and tuned door speakers. It's by no means a full system with tons of watts and a gigantic subwoofer, but it's enough to shake the mirror and really balance out the sound in such a small SUV. This vehicle is a definate thumbs up for me, and unlike the professional reviews I find the seating comfy and the noise level tolerable, not to mention I'm 6 foot tall. The seats, although not power are way more adjustable than most, I find the race inspire side bolsters keep me planted quite well.
Features & Specs
|SR 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,970
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SV 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,350
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,640
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Kicks safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns if a front collision is imminent with audible and visual alerts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes at full force if the forward collision warning is triggered and the driver does not respond in time.
- Blind-Spot Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Kicks vs. the competition
Nissan Kicks vs. Honda HR-V
As it does with many of its rivals, the Kicks undercuts the Honda HR-V by a couple of thousand dollars. The HR-V earns points for its slightly more powerful engine and thoughtful cargo versatility, but the Kicks has a more intuitive touchscreen interface. We'll give the nod to the Kicks for its lower price and more fuel-efficient engine.
Nissan Kicks vs. Hyundai Kona
The price differential between the Kicks and the Hyundai Kona is closer than the Kicks vs. the HR-V, but the Kicks is still significantly less expensive. It might be worth paying extra for the Kona, however; it's one of our top-rated small SUV thanks to its dynamic handling, roomy interior, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Nissan Kicks vs. Nissan Rogue Sport
Though the Nissan Rogue Sport is also technically a subcompact crossover, it's slightly longer and roomier than the Kicks. Curiously, it also has less cargo room behind the rear seats. Overall, the Rogue Sport doesn't offer enough differentiation to justify its higher price. Get the Kicks instead.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Kicks a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Kicks?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Kicks:
- It's slightly less powerful than last year
- Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
Is the Nissan Kicks reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Kicks a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Kicks?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Kicks is the 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,640.
Other versions include:
- SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,970
- SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,350
- S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,640
What are the different models of Nissan Kicks?
More about the 2019 Nissan Kicks
2019 Nissan Kicks Overview
The 2019 Nissan Kicks is offered in the following submodels: Kicks Hatchback. Available styles include SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Kicks?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Kicks and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Kicks 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Kicks.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Kicks and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Kicks featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Kicks?
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,065. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,855 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,855 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,210.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 12.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,735. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,805 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,805 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,930.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 14.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,445. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,814 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,814 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,631.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 13.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Nissan Kickses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2019 Kickses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,985 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Kicks. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,260 on a used or CPO 2019 Kicks available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Kickss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Kicks for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,300.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,891.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Kicks?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
