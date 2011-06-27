  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2018 Nissan Kicks Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy estimates
  • Larger-than-average cargo capacity
  • Inexpensive compared to rivals
  • Less power than rivals
  • All-wheel drive isn't available
  • Missing a few desirable features
Nissan Kicks for Sale

2018
2018
List Price Range
$15,495 - $19,200
Used Kicks for Sale
Which Kicks does Edmunds recommend?

The SV trim appears to be the sensible pick in the 2018 Nissan Kicks lineup. It comes with creature comforts such as padded armrests, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control. You also get blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Subcompact crossover SUVs are wildly popular at the moment, thanks to elevated ride heights, versatile interiors, accessible pricing and ease of maneuverability. The 2018 Nissan Kicks is the latest to join this class and should deliver on a number of fronts. Compared to much of the competition, the Kicks has a lower price, a larger cargo space and higher fuel economy.

Holding it back, however, is an engine that is weak even by subcompact crossover standards. Nor can you get all-wheel drive, which diminishes the appeal of the vehicle from a utility standpoint. Also, Nissan fitted it with rear drum brakes, which don't offer the more consistent and confident braking power of more modern disc brakes. Overall, though, the 2018 Nissan Kicks' bold design and price make it worth checking out.

2018 Nissan Kicks models

The 2018 Nissan Kicks is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. The S trim is very basic as are the upper trims compared to other subcompact crossovers. All models receive a 1.6-liter four-cylinder (125 horsepower, 115 pound-feet of torque) that is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive isn't available.

Standard equipment for the S trim includes 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, hill start assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, cruise control, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Siri Eyes Free integration, three USB ports, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system.

The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, a driver information display, interior chrome accents, padded front door armrests, automatic climate control with rear heater ducts, a cargo cover, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and satellite radio.

The range-topping SR comes with LED headlights and foglights, heated mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, a surround-view parking camera system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and upgraded cloth upholstery.

The optional SR Premium package adds an eight-speaker Bose audio system, simulated leather upholstery and heated front seats. Both the SV and SR trims are eligible for a two-tone paint scheme.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2018 Nissan Kicks SR (1.6L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Driving

The Kicks' power output trails the class average. Certainly, it's adequate for low-speed driving around town, but add in a full load of passengers, or a college kid with all her belongings in the back, and you're going to be wishing for a little more grunt.

Interior

The Nissan Kicks takes a no-nonsense design approach to the cabin. The SR Premium package adds some visual interest with its simulated leather upholstery and contrasting stitching. The driver's seat has six-way adjustability, and it's well-cushioned and easy to get in a comfortable position.

Utility

Based on the spec sheet, the Kicks has one of the biggest cargo capacities in its class. The rear seats are split 60/40 and can be folded down to provide additional room.

Technology

Every Nissan Kicks comes with a 7-inch touchscreen. When you move up to the SV or SR trim, you also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is standard, which is a nice touch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Kicks.

5(49%)
4(15%)
3(22%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
3.9
41 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Few bugs that the dealership won't address.
Chris,03/31/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I really like my Kicks. Bought it brand new at around 50 miles and find it a steal at the price. It handles well and though the CVT is an adjustment, I really enjoy how it drives. As others have said, the climate control is picky. Either it blows really hot or really cold, no matter what temp you set it to. Dealership insists that its performing as designed. The collision detection tends to get 'blocked' by the rain, even in a light drizzle, and throws a warning light and notification. The entertainment touchscreen occasionally blacks out and becomes unusable until you restart the car, which is a minor annoyance but should be addressed by Nissan. My biggest concern so far has been that it once stalled the engine at a stoplight. We stopped, the Kicks shuddered and then stalled completely. We had to restart it in the middle of the road. Once again, Nissan claimed there was no problem with it when we took it in. I'll be much happier if Nissan addresses these problems. So far, they have issued NO recalls on a vehicle with clearly multiple issues.
“A new part for a new car?”
Robynne ,04/20/2019
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
As of this review I have had my 2018 Nissan Kicks for 3 weeks which was purchased at Nissan Auto Centers in Wood River, IL. After having it for 1 week, the entire panel blacked out. I had no sound, no radio, no clock, nothing. I thought this was odd and maybe because the weather had turned cold overnight. After the car was on for about ten minutes the radio came back on. It happened again a couple of days afterwards. I contacted the dealer and was scheduled for an appointment. I took the car in and was told that it would need to be replaced. I was also told that since it was a new car it was still under warranty it would be no charge. They did something to it while I was there. I got back in and all was well until it went out again. I am strongly considering returning this car because if it is having issues at only 3 weeks, what will I experience moving forward. It also doesn’t have a quick pick up power (as it relates to speed). I am not feeling comfortable about this. Before I purchase another car, I am going to read the reviews.
Huge Mistake
sw89,10/06/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my 2018 Kicks SR With 20 miles on it, Initially the car was ok for getting to and from work with decent gas mileage, until it got to about 2000 miles on it. Then the problems started: 1. I had the interior lighting package installed on the vehicle, and to put it frankly it sucks you can not tell the lights are even on even in the dark of night so aprox $500 down the drain, and the dealers suggestion was to buy an aftermarket kit that they would install for me at an additional cost. 2. Front and rear radar went out at about 2500 miles had that replaced. 3. Transmission was acting funny and kept jerking the car during acceleration, took it to dealer they managed to get that problem fixed. 4. Back to the front and rear radar sensors they went out gain at 4000 miles, so second fix. 5. Radio becomes unresponsive 4000 miles. dealer replaces. so now everything seems to be going ok, now I'm up to about 9000 miles, in about 4 months. And the problems start again 6. front and rear radar, dealer replaces. 7. auto dimming rear view mirror stops functioning, dealer replaces. 8. Radio goes out again at 11,000 miles, dealer again replaces. a few months go buy nothing happens. 8 months in and the car seems to have stopped giving me problems, 20,000 miles hits and 9. Front and rear radar again. 10. 25,000 my mpg drops from 32 to 19 another issue with the transmission. and a break in issues until 36,000 miles 11. Front and rear radar, and radio again and I have owned the car just over a year. I now have about 40,000 miles on my vehicle and have not had any more issues sense the last visit to the dealer. The dealer says I just got the bad one in the lot, But my husband has the same make model and year, and is having the same issues. They just have not happened as much for him, probably because I drive far much more than he does, he has about half as many miles as I do. unfortunately the issues did not all happen in less than a year to be claimed as a lemon. I would recommend anyone looking for a small suv look elsewhere and not purchase the kicks.
Great car for oroce
Renee,01/15/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Car met my price point as well as my expectations. I needed a good commute car with decent gas mileage. That’s exactly what I got.
See all 41 reviews of the 2018 Nissan Kicks

Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2018 Nissan Kicks features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Kicks models:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns if a front collision is imminent with audible and visual alerts.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes at full force if the forward collision warning is triggered and the driver does not respond in time.
Blind Spot Warning
Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot.

More about the 2018 Nissan Kicks

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Kicks is offered in the following submodels: Kicks Hatchback. Available styles include SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Kicks?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Kicks trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV is priced between $16,995 and$18,909 with odometer readings between 5163 and15087 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S is priced between $15,495 and$17,700 with odometer readings between 13897 and38168 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR is priced between $17,910 and$19,200 with odometer readings between 10891 and25144 miles.

Which used 2018 Nissan Kickses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan Kicks for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2018 Kickses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,495 and mileage as low as 5163 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan Kicks.

Can't find a used 2018 Nissan Kickss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Kicks for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,656.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Kicks for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,469.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,603.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Nissan Kicks?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

