I purchased my 2018 Kicks SR With 20 miles on it, Initially the car was ok for getting to and from work with decent gas mileage, until it got to about 2000 miles on it. Then the problems started: 1. I had the interior lighting package installed on the vehicle, and to put it frankly it sucks you can not tell the lights are even on even in the dark of night so aprox $500 down the drain, and the dealers suggestion was to buy an aftermarket kit that they would install for me at an additional cost. 2. Front and rear radar went out at about 2500 miles had that replaced. 3. Transmission was acting funny and kept jerking the car during acceleration, took it to dealer they managed to get that problem fixed. 4. Back to the front and rear radar sensors they went out gain at 4000 miles, so second fix. 5. Radio becomes unresponsive 4000 miles. dealer replaces. so now everything seems to be going ok, now I'm up to about 9000 miles, in about 4 months. And the problems start again 6. front and rear radar, dealer replaces. 7. auto dimming rear view mirror stops functioning, dealer replaces. 8. Radio goes out again at 11,000 miles, dealer again replaces. a few months go buy nothing happens. 8 months in and the car seems to have stopped giving me problems, 20,000 miles hits and 9. Front and rear radar again. 10. 25,000 my mpg drops from 32 to 19 another issue with the transmission. and a break in issues until 36,000 miles 11. Front and rear radar, and radio again and I have owned the car just over a year. I now have about 40,000 miles on my vehicle and have not had any more issues sense the last visit to the dealer. The dealer says I just got the bad one in the lot, But my husband has the same make model and year, and is having the same issues. They just have not happened as much for him, probably because I drive far much more than he does, he has about half as many miles as I do. unfortunately the issues did not all happen in less than a year to be claimed as a lemon. I would recommend anyone looking for a small suv look elsewhere and not purchase the kicks.

