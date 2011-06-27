2018 Nissan Kicks Review
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy estimates
- Larger-than-average cargo capacity
- Inexpensive compared to rivals
- Less power than rivals
- All-wheel drive isn't available
- Missing a few desirable features
Subcompact crossover SUVs are wildly popular at the moment, thanks to elevated ride heights, versatile interiors, accessible pricing and ease of maneuverability. The 2018 Nissan Kicks is the latest to join this class and should deliver on a number of fronts. Compared to much of the competition, the Kicks has a lower price, a larger cargo space and higher fuel economy.
Holding it back, however, is an engine that is weak even by subcompact crossover standards. Nor can you get all-wheel drive, which diminishes the appeal of the vehicle from a utility standpoint. Also, Nissan fitted it with rear drum brakes, which don't offer the more consistent and confident braking power of more modern disc brakes. Overall, though, the 2018 Nissan Kicks' bold design and price make it worth checking out.
2018 Nissan Kicks models
The 2018 Nissan Kicks is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. The S trim is very basic as are the upper trims compared to other subcompact crossovers. All models receive a 1.6-liter four-cylinder (125 horsepower, 115 pound-feet of torque) that is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive isn't available.
Standard equipment for the S trim includes 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, hill start assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, cruise control, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Siri Eyes Free integration, three USB ports, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system.
The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, a driver information display, interior chrome accents, padded front door armrests, automatic climate control with rear heater ducts, a cargo cover, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and satellite radio.
The range-topping SR comes with LED headlights and foglights, heated mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, a surround-view parking camera system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and upgraded cloth upholstery.
The optional SR Premium package adds an eight-speaker Bose audio system, simulated leather upholstery and heated front seats. Both the SV and SR trims are eligible for a two-tone paint scheme.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns if a front collision is imminent with audible and visual alerts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes at full force if the forward collision warning is triggered and the driver does not respond in time.
- Blind Spot Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot.
