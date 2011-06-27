Used 2016 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

I Love My Truck! BJS , 08/23/2016 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 73 of 74 people found this review helpful I will be honest... Before I bought my Frontier I was dead set on a new Tacoma, even though I didn't really like the new body style. Way too much going on. However, I test drove one thinking that I could look past the "looks." Long story short, I did not like the truck. Plus there are so many complaints about the transmission shifting erratically. So I went across the street to the Nissan dealership and test drove the Frontier and fell in love with it. Really. I love the way it looks, drives and it was $10k less than a new Tacoma. I really like that all of the bugs have been worked out of the truck, because it hasn't had a major update in 10 years. Some will complain about the gas mileage, or that the interior feels cheap, or needs an update, etc.. I am happy with the gas mileage... I didn't buy a Prius. Its a truck and its a truck with a pretty stout engine for it's size. I am happy with the interior. It is simple, like a truck should be, yet it does have bluetooth and Sirius which are useful, without being over complicated. Anyway, I wish I could afford to buy two of them, because I really like this version of the Frontier and I am scared that Nissan will "over" update their next iteration of this truck. Don't do what I almost did and fall for the Tacoma hype and pay MSRP or over for a truck with documented automatic transmission problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2nd Frontier Joe , 12/21/2015 SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 76 of 79 people found this review helpful I originally bought a 2015 SV V6 2WD King Cab (in May 2015). After using it for 6 months it became obvious there was not enough room in the cab when I needed to carry passengers. I was also a little disappointed with the lack of features I have become accustomed to in my new vehicles - heated seats, compass, outside temp, rear camera............ While the reviews of this 2015 vehicle were not outstanding, I was happy (overall) with my truck. It was fairly noisy, but it fit my expectations of a truck. (I want to be able to carry stuff, with reasonable expectations for performance and reliability.) So after getting a reluctant nod from my wife, I bought the same truck as a 2016 (November 2015). However, this time it was a 4 door SV with the value truck package. This version is much more usable, with less road noise. Gas mileage is not outstanding, but it's not rediculous (as you might expect from the reviews). I get 20 mpg consistently (combined). The features and controls work well, and are simple to use. However, they may be somewhat dated in their design. Again they honestly meet my expectations for a truck. I did look at the new Chevy when I bought the 2015. The dealers were unwilling to negotiate on the price, and there were few vehicles available on the lot. There were no Toyota's available in a 2WD, and the dealers were even less willing to negotiate about the price. To be honest, I may be unlike many who want a pick-up. I'd really prefer a small/mid pick-up that would be based on a small SUV. This would likely improve gas mileage, and address the main reason I have a pick-up. Did I mention I want to have the ability to carry stuff...... I am not a farmer or tradesman, so I don't need all the bulk and capacity of a real pick-up. I use this vehicle to go to work, shopping, and just general transportation. Given the 3 small trucks currently available in the market, I think the 4 door Frontier is a competent choice. It doesn't seem to have any of the concerns noted in many of the customer reviews for the new GM's or Toyota, and the gas milage is not significantly different.

Almost perfect SportsterDoc , 07/14/2016 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful This is 4 wheel vehicle #33 (+17 motorcycles). Last truck was 2009 Toyota Tacoma standard cab 4WD (good truck). Last full size truck was Dodge Ram 1500 standard cab 2WD 5.7 hemi (great acceleration). Typical commute to ranch is 220 miles, but last 8 miles are rocky road and last 3/4 mile is Jeep trail. Wife and I are EXTREMELY satisfied. Mileage from west end of Glacier National Park to east end and return was 23.73! Mileage from Las Vegas Valley to Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta, Canada and back was 20.56, which included substantial 80 MPH speed limits. Around town mileage is rated 15 MPG and that is what we get, if only town (not typical). Combined is about 17.5 MPG. Low RPM torque is excellent. Pulls grades on I40, east of Kingman, AZ mainly in 5th gear at 75 MPH. Wish bed light had auto/on/off switch instead of auto with any door opening. Turning radius is not the best, but no worse than wife's former 2004 GMC Sonoma crew cab 4WD. Wife likes (a) 8 cup holders, (b) upper and lower glove box, (c) wide door pockets and (d) comfortable ride, although it does sidestep around curves over bumps, due to higher profile tires (which we like for going over rocks). In addition to torque/acceleration, I like under rear seat storage for tools, tow strap, jumper cables, tie downs, etc and room behind back seat for jacket, thin backpack, as well as factory jack and tire tools. Instruments do not need an operation manual to quickly understand. Battery and air filter easy to access. 10" ground clearance on 4WD. Other than a new 92 Nissan Sentra GXE, my only other Nissan was a new 1973 Datsun PL620 P/U. In 1982 I put a Chevrolet 350 V-8 in it with a 500 CFM Carter AFB on an SP2P Edlebrock manifold, hooker headers, dual exhausts, Chevrolet turbo 350 auto trans and a shortened/resplined 2.92:1 differential (for traction). This factory Frontier is almost as much fun!...and it has 4WD and air conditioning. At 39 months and 57,000 miles we remain extremely satisfied. Only issue to date is mild exit wear on the driver's seat. March 2020 update: At 45 months and 64,000 miles, we remain more than satisfied; no issues, only normal maintenance: Tires, battery, engine air filters, cabin filters, front & rear differential and transfer case fluid (59K, original looked like new), serpentine belt (62K). - SportsterDoc

Solid Performer - All around a Great Value Steve Perry, Kansas , 08/05/2016 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful There are a lot of "PROS" with this truck. (The biggest one for me was the amazing price that found - couldn't pass it up...). Aside from that, I a very happy with this pickup. the cabin is quiet, and it is very stable on the road, even a highway speeds here in Kansas (80+) with wind that can be brutal and sustained... I haven't felt like I was being blown around too much. I added a tonneau bed cover and it helped the stability a lot, which surprised me. Braking is very good, I have had to engage the ABS one time already... when a car pulled over on me in city traffic. If I am picky, there are a few negatives, however. The first is the overall cabin room, which I would expect to be similar in other models - it took a little getting used to... I don't notice it any more, but at first felt a little cramped - and wished that the seat would push back further. The other letdown was the mileage. I have averaged 19 mpg, which is mostly highway. I had hoped with a 6 cylinder that I would be in the low to mid 20's... Overall I am very happy with this truck. I upgraded the factory speakers - I am an audiophile though - so that was important to me. I also added Raptor chrome step bars so my daughter and fiancée can get in more easily (both are around 5'3"). It would have been unnecessary for me though. I also have towed a trailer with a car on it for about 50 miles, with absolutely no problems. It doesn't accelerate like my last car (2006 GTO) - but then, what could?? Ha Ha.