Used 2010 Nissan Cube Wagon Consumer Reviews

BUYER BEWARE! SPent , 05/02/2016 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Go to the Nissan Consumer Affair website and read the article regarding the extended warranty placed on their vehicles with the CVT transmissions. They are fully aware that they are ALL failing! This has been going on since 2003, beginning with the Rogue. My transmission failed after owning the 2010 Cube for only 2 years. Nissan refused to replace the transmission and now I am stuck either paying $4000 for a replacement, or buying a new car. Nissan refuses to recall the CVTs due to it "not being a safety issue." Tell that to my children who were scared to death when we were almost struck in traffic because my transmission failed while driving! You press the gas pedal, the car does nothing. Thank you Nissan, for providing me with the worst car & customer service I've ever had. I will never buy another Nissan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Run Run Run far far away rather not , 05/13/2016 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is a total joke. CVT transmission is junk. Had to have it replaced at 58,000 miles, of course it was under warranty, however now at 130000 miles the transmission is toast again. This time it is out of warranty!! Shouldn't have to replace a transmission so often. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I absolutely LOVE my cube Rubixxx , 03/03/2016 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my first car. I spent months car shopping. I test drove a Nissan Altima, Kia Soul, and VW Bug all at the same dealership and decided to go to a different dealership because none of them were for me. I told the seller that I wanted something small with lots of space and he automatically brought me over to the Cube. I had been looking at a cube online for months, but was hesitant. After test driving it, there was no doubt that it was the right car for me. It's quirky, yet cute. I feel like I'm less likely to get hit on the road because it's hard to miss the box. Lol. Pros: comfortable seats, plenty of space throughout entire vehicle, rides smoothly (city wise), great speakers, controls on steering wheels, gorgeous interior and exterior. Cons: Gas mileage is good, but it could be better, very noisy once you hit about 65+ and sounds like you have a window down, you get blown around a bit when on the highway while passing big vehicles, Windows can be hard to see out of when backing up at night with no street lights around. It has a few cons, but they aren't too major. I LOVE this car and never get tired of driving it. There's a good chance that I'll buy another once its time for a new car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun Car, but a few too many problems too soon Pete , 08/03/2016 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful We bought this car 3 years ago with around 55,000 miles on it for $13,000 after taxes. At the time this was one of the cheapest Cube SL's available in the state (from what I researched, and I did a lot of it). Found out it's because our dealer had it listed and priced as a Cube S not the SL. Win Win, I suppose. It did great for us a couple years. Gas mileage is around 30 mpg. It's an odd looking car, but in a way it makes it unique and really stand out. It's got a ton of airbags in it, so the safety features are pretty great for the price of the car. HOWEVER, then the issues came. Like most newer cars today, everything is electronic. It's got a push start, which I like, however, if you do your research, Nissan has a huge problem with the Electronic Steering Column Lock. Once it locks, the only way to fix it is to replace it, and this is a job that you must use a Nissan dealer for. Prior to 2010, this was a recall on many of Nissan's vehicles, but not for the 2010. Ultimately the car does not recognize that your key is in the car and it locks the steering column. Why they even added this, I do not know. Or at least make the steering column lock manual like most cars. So the car had to be towed, that was $150 and then the repair was $800. Then another issue happened that so common in cubes. The back door latch stopped working. Again, this is electronic. Even though it made the click as it was being unlocked, it stayed locked. This is something you could fix yourself if you know what you're doing, but ultimately this results in you (or the dealer) having to bust the lock open which results in the need for a brand new lock. We decided we weren't' going to worry about it. From what I researched, this was a $500 fix. We'd rather deal with a locked door than put another $$$ in the car. Fortunately, after a week or so, the door started working. Because of both of these issues, we don't know how long the car will last, I don't see it being that reliable. The engine and tranny has been great so far. No issues there. The A/C is insanely cold. The interior space is fantastic. The electronic issues though, they are just too much. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value