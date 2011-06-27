Used 2018 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
A great family car
I have had several in the past, had a KIA, some other cars over the last 45 years. This is not a fancy car, not a sport car, a car you can have for 6 years and go 200000 miles with no problem. Good on trips a comfortable sedan
Enjoying the ride
I’ve owned my 2018 Altima sr midnight edition for a month now so my review is based on that so far everything good nice ride efficient no problems good on gas
Drove from Michigan to Arizona
This was an extremely great purchase for me. I got my 2018 Altima in November of 2018. It had 6,000 mile on it. I was some what pleased with it. It grew on me over the next few months. I totally fell in love with it when I took a job in Phoenix, AZ. I was living in Southfield, MI and was relocating to Arizona. My nephew and I decided to drive my Nissan from Michigan all the way to Phoenix, AZ. This car was AWESOME. We only filled up 4 times, 4 times and we drove straight through, we did not stop to sleep along the way. I am forever a Nissan customer now. I loved the ride and how it handled. This was, by far, one of the best cars I have ever owned. Thank you Nissan and I will be purchasing more Nissan products in the future.
I love my New Altima S
I bought my first new Nissan in 1987 & have had many new Nissans since...I just traded my 2014 Cayenne Red Altima S & got a beautiful new 2018 Scarlet red Altima S! I love everything about this car! The ride is so smooth & quiet!
don't cry about the rain or the snow
Just drove a 2018 Nissan Altima all the way from Las Vegas Nevada to Missouri through winter storm Bruce the traction control work excellent over the mountain passes in Colorado on ice packed snow roads following that we had another 500 miles or so of ice pack roads through Kansas and into Missouri all y'all saying that your cars don't work good in the snow is because you can't drive in the snow every time we started to slide the traction control would take over and we would even out learn how to drive your car if you give before you give it a bad review.
