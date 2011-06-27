Used 2017 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
A Best Buy
I bought the Altima 3.5SL which includes virtually all Altima options including V6 engine, leather, heated seats, Bose sound, navigation, radar warnings, smart cruise control which brakes the car automatically, plus upgraded trim and bigger tires. The acceleration is great, almost like driving my prior Maximas (4), but better gas mileage, and the seats are more comfortable. I got about 1/3 off ($10,000) the list price which convinced me to buy it rather than a comparable, new Maxima. I think its styling is better than comparable Camry or Accord. I'm an industrial designer and mechanical engineer.
Altima continues its legacy of excellence
VST transmission takes some "getting used to" if you're accustomed to traditional automatics. It doesn't "shift" when you think it should, but actually its doing it seamlessly. Other than that (which isn't truly a detractor) this Altima is still the best dollar-for-dollar value in a mid-size sedan. Built in the USA, the craftsmanship, quality, reliability and economy of this almost 40MPG sedan is excellent. Got mine for just $17,600 - yes, to get this you still have to know how to negotiate sales with actual team members at the dealership, but it can be done.
Best value of any car I've ever bought
For the money, this is the best equipped and most fun-to-drive car I've ever owned. Might be partially attributed to my recent experience (driving a Prius for a couple of years), but this car feels luxurious, quiet and powerful, especially considering the price point. The SR is very stylish and sporty looking - spoiler, dual exhaust, upscale alloy wheels, dark tinted glass, manual shifters on the steering column (but automatic transmission primary) - but fuel economy is as good as an econobox. The ride is truly outstanding, barely a notch below the Lexus ES350 I owned a few years ago at not much more than half the price! I have owned 3 Maximas in my life and this car is every bit as much fun to drive as any of them. I am admittedly a bit partial to Nissan since I live in the Nashville, TN area where their US headquarters is located, but would never settle for second-best just out of loyalty. Would recommend anyone considering an economical, comfortable and fun mid-sized sedan to try out this car!!!
Cheap expensive car
Great car. Lots of tech. Plenty of power. Great gas mileage. Is it as good as a Lexus, Infinity or Mercedes? Probably not. Is it $40K to $60K less good? Definitely not. You get a very quiet, spacious comfortable car with plenty of pickup and all the features for $25K instead of $65K to $85K. Check it out.
2017 Altima 2.5 SR review
Traded in a 2013 Camry Le for this Altima. Best decision ever. The Altima is way more comfortable in drivers seating comfort and handles way better on turns and on the highway. Do not listen to online video reviews for this car from people who driven the car for 5 minutes. I am a sales rep and put many miles on the car each day. SR trim looks great and you wont regret buying one.
