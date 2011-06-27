  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2018 Nissan 370Z
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Nissan 370Z Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,143$28,301$29,631
Clean$26,600$27,722$29,002
Average$25,514$26,562$27,745
Rough$24,428$25,402$26,488
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,819$34,907$36,160
Clean$33,142$34,192$35,393
Average$31,789$32,761$33,859
Rough$30,437$31,331$32,325
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,762$25,053$26,530
Clean$23,286$24,540$25,968
Average$22,336$23,513$24,842
Rough$21,385$22,487$23,716
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,593$33,185$35,008
Clean$30,961$32,506$34,266
Average$29,697$31,146$32,781
Rough$28,433$29,786$31,295
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,306$30,903$32,732
Clean$28,719$30,270$32,037
Average$27,547$29,004$30,649
Rough$26,375$27,738$29,260
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,498$24,991$26,698
Clean$23,028$24,479$26,131
Average$22,088$23,455$24,999
Rough$21,148$22,431$23,866
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,385$29,727$31,263
Clean$27,817$29,118$30,600
Average$26,682$27,900$29,273
Rough$25,546$26,682$27,947
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,974$26,559$27,236
Clean$25,454$26,015$26,658
Average$24,415$24,926$25,503
Rough$23,376$23,838$24,347
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,264$33,655$35,252
Clean$31,618$32,966$34,504
Average$30,327$31,587$33,008
Rough$29,037$30,208$31,513
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,603$35,097$36,811
Clean$32,931$34,378$36,030
Average$31,587$32,940$34,468
Rough$30,242$31,502$32,907
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,714$34,428$35,255
Clean$33,040$33,722$34,507
Average$31,691$32,312$33,011
Rough$30,342$30,901$31,516
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,723$29,027$30,521
Clean$27,168$28,432$29,873
Average$26,059$27,243$28,578
Rough$24,950$26,053$27,283
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,883$26,422$28,181
Clean$24,385$25,880$27,583
Average$23,390$24,798$26,387
Rough$22,395$23,715$25,192
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,039$30,168$31,466
Clean$28,458$29,550$30,799
Average$27,296$28,314$29,464
Rough$26,134$27,078$28,129
Sell my 2018 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan 370Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,540 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 370Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,540 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan 370Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,540 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan 370Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan 370Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan 370Z ranges from $21,385 to $26,530, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan 370Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.