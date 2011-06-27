Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,143
|$28,301
|$29,631
|Clean
|$26,600
|$27,722
|$29,002
|Average
|$25,514
|$26,562
|$27,745
|Rough
|$24,428
|$25,402
|$26,488
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,819
|$34,907
|$36,160
|Clean
|$33,142
|$34,192
|$35,393
|Average
|$31,789
|$32,761
|$33,859
|Rough
|$30,437
|$31,331
|$32,325
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,762
|$25,053
|$26,530
|Clean
|$23,286
|$24,540
|$25,968
|Average
|$22,336
|$23,513
|$24,842
|Rough
|$21,385
|$22,487
|$23,716
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,593
|$33,185
|$35,008
|Clean
|$30,961
|$32,506
|$34,266
|Average
|$29,697
|$31,146
|$32,781
|Rough
|$28,433
|$29,786
|$31,295
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,306
|$30,903
|$32,732
|Clean
|$28,719
|$30,270
|$32,037
|Average
|$27,547
|$29,004
|$30,649
|Rough
|$26,375
|$27,738
|$29,260
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,498
|$24,991
|$26,698
|Clean
|$23,028
|$24,479
|$26,131
|Average
|$22,088
|$23,455
|$24,999
|Rough
|$21,148
|$22,431
|$23,866
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,385
|$29,727
|$31,263
|Clean
|$27,817
|$29,118
|$30,600
|Average
|$26,682
|$27,900
|$29,273
|Rough
|$25,546
|$26,682
|$27,947
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,974
|$26,559
|$27,236
|Clean
|$25,454
|$26,015
|$26,658
|Average
|$24,415
|$24,926
|$25,503
|Rough
|$23,376
|$23,838
|$24,347
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,264
|$33,655
|$35,252
|Clean
|$31,618
|$32,966
|$34,504
|Average
|$30,327
|$31,587
|$33,008
|Rough
|$29,037
|$30,208
|$31,513
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,603
|$35,097
|$36,811
|Clean
|$32,931
|$34,378
|$36,030
|Average
|$31,587
|$32,940
|$34,468
|Rough
|$30,242
|$31,502
|$32,907
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,714
|$34,428
|$35,255
|Clean
|$33,040
|$33,722
|$34,507
|Average
|$31,691
|$32,312
|$33,011
|Rough
|$30,342
|$30,901
|$31,516
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,723
|$29,027
|$30,521
|Clean
|$27,168
|$28,432
|$29,873
|Average
|$26,059
|$27,243
|$28,578
|Rough
|$24,950
|$26,053
|$27,283
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,883
|$26,422
|$28,181
|Clean
|$24,385
|$25,880
|$27,583
|Average
|$23,390
|$24,798
|$26,387
|Rough
|$22,395
|$23,715
|$25,192
Estimated values
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,039
|$30,168
|$31,466
|Clean
|$28,458
|$29,550
|$30,799
|Average
|$27,296
|$28,314
|$29,464
|Rough
|$26,134
|$27,078
|$28,129