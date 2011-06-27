Estimated values
1990 Chrysler TC 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$616
|$1,402
|$1,825
|Clean
|$544
|$1,241
|$1,617
|Average
|$400
|$920
|$1,201
|Rough
|$256
|$599
|$784
