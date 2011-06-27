Estimated values
1996 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$886
|$1,542
|$1,877
|Clean
|$781
|$1,362
|$1,663
|Average
|$569
|$1,001
|$1,234
|Rough
|$358
|$641
|$805
Estimated values
1996 Ford Crown Victoria S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,542
|$1,897
|Clean
|$748
|$1,362
|$1,680
|Average
|$545
|$1,001
|$1,247
|Rough
|$343
|$641
|$814
Estimated values
1996 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$843
|$1,582
|$1,961
|Clean
|$743
|$1,397
|$1,737
|Average
|$542
|$1,027
|$1,289
|Rough
|$341
|$657
|$842