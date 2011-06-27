Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,462
|$6,982
|$8,313
|Clean
|$4,036
|$6,313
|$7,523
|Average
|$3,183
|$4,975
|$5,941
|Rough
|$2,331
|$3,637
|$4,359
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,981
|$7,795
|$9,282
|Clean
|$4,505
|$7,048
|$8,399
|Average
|$3,554
|$5,554
|$6,633
|Rough
|$2,602
|$4,060
|$4,866
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,299
|$9,859
|$11,738
|Clean
|$5,697
|$8,914
|$10,621
|Average
|$4,494
|$7,025
|$8,388
|Rough
|$3,290
|$5,135
|$6,154
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,420
|$6,918
|$8,237
|Clean
|$3,998
|$6,255
|$7,453
|Average
|$3,153
|$4,929
|$5,886
|Rough
|$2,309
|$3,603
|$4,318
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,460
|$8,819
|$10,595
|Clean
|$4,938
|$7,974
|$9,587
|Average
|$3,895
|$6,284
|$7,571
|Rough
|$2,852
|$4,594
|$5,555
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,463
|$12,558
|$14,716
|Clean
|$7,654
|$11,355
|$13,316
|Average
|$6,037
|$8,948
|$10,516
|Rough
|$4,420
|$6,541
|$7,716
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,049
|$13,471
|$15,802
|Clean
|$8,185
|$12,181
|$14,298
|Average
|$6,456
|$9,599
|$11,292
|Rough
|$4,727
|$7,017
|$8,285
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,838
|$9,137
|$10,878
|Clean
|$5,280
|$8,261
|$9,843
|Average
|$4,165
|$6,510
|$7,773
|Rough
|$3,049
|$4,759
|$5,703
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,930
|$12,412
|$14,779
|Clean
|$7,173
|$11,223
|$13,373
|Average
|$5,658
|$8,844
|$10,561
|Rough
|$4,142
|$6,465
|$7,749
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,070
|$7,935
|$9,448
|Clean
|$4,586
|$7,175
|$8,549
|Average
|$3,617
|$5,654
|$6,752
|Rough
|$2,648
|$4,134
|$4,954
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,803
|$10,647
|$12,677
|Clean
|$6,153
|$9,627
|$11,471
|Average
|$4,853
|$7,587
|$9,059
|Rough
|$3,553
|$5,546
|$6,647
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,887
|$12,344
|$14,697
|Clean
|$7,134
|$11,161
|$13,299
|Average
|$5,627
|$8,796
|$10,503
|Rough
|$4,120
|$6,430
|$7,706
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,144
|$12,746
|$15,176
|Clean
|$7,366
|$11,525
|$13,732
|Average
|$5,810
|$9,082
|$10,845
|Rough
|$4,254
|$6,639
|$7,957
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,103
|$9,769
|$11,705
|Clean
|$5,520
|$8,833
|$10,592
|Average
|$4,354
|$6,961
|$8,364
|Rough
|$3,188
|$5,089
|$6,137
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,796
|$12,202
|$14,527
|Clean
|$7,051
|$11,032
|$13,145
|Average
|$5,562
|$8,694
|$10,381
|Rough
|$4,072
|$6,356
|$7,617
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,242
|$12,899
|$15,358
|Clean
|$7,455
|$11,663
|$13,897
|Average
|$5,880
|$9,191
|$10,975
|Rough
|$4,305
|$6,719
|$8,052
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,316
|$9,885
|$11,771
|Clean
|$5,713
|$8,938
|$10,651
|Average
|$4,506
|$7,044
|$8,411
|Rough
|$3,299
|$5,149
|$6,171
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,584
|$13,434
|$15,995
|Clean
|$7,764
|$12,147
|$14,474
|Average
|$6,124
|$9,573
|$11,430
|Rough
|$4,484
|$6,998
|$8,386