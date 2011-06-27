  1. Home
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Value

Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,462$6,982$8,313
Clean$4,036$6,313$7,523
Average$3,183$4,975$5,941
Rough$2,331$3,637$4,359
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,981$7,795$9,282
Clean$4,505$7,048$8,399
Average$3,554$5,554$6,633
Rough$2,602$4,060$4,866
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,299$9,859$11,738
Clean$5,697$8,914$10,621
Average$4,494$7,025$8,388
Rough$3,290$5,135$6,154
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,420$6,918$8,237
Clean$3,998$6,255$7,453
Average$3,153$4,929$5,886
Rough$2,309$3,603$4,318
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,460$8,819$10,595
Clean$4,938$7,974$9,587
Average$3,895$6,284$7,571
Rough$2,852$4,594$5,555
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,463$12,558$14,716
Clean$7,654$11,355$13,316
Average$6,037$8,948$10,516
Rough$4,420$6,541$7,716
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,049$13,471$15,802
Clean$8,185$12,181$14,298
Average$6,456$9,599$11,292
Rough$4,727$7,017$8,285
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,838$9,137$10,878
Clean$5,280$8,261$9,843
Average$4,165$6,510$7,773
Rough$3,049$4,759$5,703
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,930$12,412$14,779
Clean$7,173$11,223$13,373
Average$5,658$8,844$10,561
Rough$4,142$6,465$7,749
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,070$7,935$9,448
Clean$4,586$7,175$8,549
Average$3,617$5,654$6,752
Rough$2,648$4,134$4,954
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,803$10,647$12,677
Clean$6,153$9,627$11,471
Average$4,853$7,587$9,059
Rough$3,553$5,546$6,647
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,887$12,344$14,697
Clean$7,134$11,161$13,299
Average$5,627$8,796$10,503
Rough$4,120$6,430$7,706
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,144$12,746$15,176
Clean$7,366$11,525$13,732
Average$5,810$9,082$10,845
Rough$4,254$6,639$7,957
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,103$9,769$11,705
Clean$5,520$8,833$10,592
Average$4,354$6,961$8,364
Rough$3,188$5,089$6,137
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,796$12,202$14,527
Clean$7,051$11,032$13,145
Average$5,562$8,694$10,381
Rough$4,072$6,356$7,617
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,242$12,899$15,358
Clean$7,455$11,663$13,897
Average$5,880$9,191$10,975
Rough$4,305$6,719$8,052
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,316$9,885$11,771
Clean$5,713$8,938$10,651
Average$4,506$7,044$8,411
Rough$3,299$5,149$6,171
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,584$13,434$15,995
Clean$7,764$12,147$14,474
Average$6,124$9,573$11,430
Rough$4,484$6,998$8,386
Sell my 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,255 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $2,309 to $8,237, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.