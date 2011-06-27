Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$3,181
|$3,791
|Clean
|$1,949
|$2,975
|$3,540
|Average
|$1,680
|$2,563
|$3,039
|Rough
|$1,412
|$2,151
|$2,538
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,251
|$3,520
|$4,224
|Clean
|$2,106
|$3,292
|$3,945
|Average
|$1,816
|$2,836
|$3,387
|Rough
|$1,525
|$2,381
|$2,828
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,059
|$3,123
|$3,716
|Clean
|$1,926
|$2,921
|$3,470
|Average
|$1,661
|$2,517
|$2,979
|Rough
|$1,395
|$2,112
|$2,488
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$3,292
|$3,886
|Clean
|$2,084
|$3,079
|$3,629
|Average
|$1,797
|$2,653
|$3,115
|Rough
|$1,510
|$2,227
|$2,602
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,330
|$3,653
|$4,387
|Clean
|$2,180
|$3,417
|$4,097
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,944
|$3,517
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,471
|$2,937