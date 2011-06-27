Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,672
|$17,324
|$19,149
|Clean
|$15,079
|$16,679
|$18,395
|Average
|$13,892
|$15,390
|$16,887
|Rough
|$12,705
|$14,100
|$15,380
2016 Chevrolet Volt LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,044
|$14,476
|$16,054
|Clean
|$12,550
|$13,938
|$15,423
|Average
|$11,562
|$12,860
|$14,159
|Rough
|$10,574
|$11,782
|$12,895