Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,960
|$46,656
|$51,198
|Clean
|$42,143
|$45,770
|$50,219
|Average
|$40,511
|$43,998
|$48,261
|Rough
|$38,878
|$42,225
|$46,303
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,578
|$32,186
|$35,391
|Clean
|$29,016
|$31,575
|$34,714
|Average
|$27,892
|$30,352
|$33,361
|Rough
|$26,768
|$29,130
|$32,007
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,351
|$36,671
|$38,303
|Clean
|$34,679
|$35,974
|$37,571
|Average
|$33,336
|$34,581
|$36,106
|Rough
|$31,993
|$33,188
|$34,641
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,478
|$18,336
|$20,618
|Clean
|$16,165
|$17,988
|$20,224
|Average
|$15,539
|$17,291
|$19,435
|Rough
|$14,913
|$16,595
|$18,647
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,137
|$29,530
|$32,470
|Clean
|$26,622
|$28,969
|$31,849
|Average
|$25,590
|$27,847
|$30,607
|Rough
|$24,559
|$26,725
|$29,366
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,501
|$28,839
|$31,710
|Clean
|$25,997
|$28,291
|$31,103
|Average
|$24,990
|$27,195
|$29,890
|Rough
|$23,983
|$26,100
|$28,678
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,333
|$50,257
|$51,408
|Clean
|$48,396
|$49,302
|$50,425
|Average
|$46,521
|$47,393
|$48,459
|Rough
|$44,646
|$45,484
|$46,493
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,542
|$28,883
|$31,758
|Clean
|$26,038
|$28,334
|$31,151
|Average
|$25,029
|$27,237
|$29,936
|Rough
|$24,020
|$26,140
|$28,722
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,982
|$42,420
|$46,644
|Clean
|$38,241
|$41,614
|$45,752
|Average
|$36,760
|$40,003
|$43,968
|Rough
|$35,279
|$38,391
|$42,184
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,463
|$64,651
|$66,134
|Clean
|$62,257
|$63,423
|$64,869
|Average
|$59,846
|$60,967
|$62,340
|Rough
|$57,434
|$58,511
|$59,810
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,575
|$46,609
|$47,894
|Clean
|$44,709
|$45,724
|$46,978
|Average
|$42,977
|$43,953
|$45,147
|Rough
|$41,245
|$42,183
|$43,315
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,325
|$33,949
|$34,727
|Clean
|$32,692
|$33,304
|$34,063
|Average
|$31,426
|$32,015
|$32,735
|Rough
|$30,159
|$30,725
|$31,407
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,658
|$44,244
|$48,648
|Clean
|$39,886
|$43,403
|$47,718
|Average
|$38,341
|$41,723
|$45,857
|Rough
|$36,796
|$40,042
|$43,997
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,097
|$58,784
|$60,872
|Clean
|$56,012
|$57,667
|$59,708
|Average
|$53,842
|$55,434
|$57,380
|Rough
|$51,673
|$53,201
|$55,052
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,586
|$44,165
|$48,563
|Clean
|$39,815
|$43,326
|$47,634
|Average
|$38,273
|$41,649
|$45,777
|Rough
|$36,731
|$39,971
|$43,919
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,635
|$37,690
|$41,442
|Clean
|$33,977
|$36,974
|$40,650
|Average
|$32,661
|$35,542
|$39,065
|Rough
|$31,345
|$34,111
|$37,480
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,822
|$32,452
|$35,682
|Clean
|$29,255
|$31,835
|$35,000
|Average
|$28,122
|$30,602
|$33,635
|Rough
|$26,988
|$29,370
|$32,270
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,825
|$35,017
|$36,490
|Clean
|$33,182
|$34,352
|$35,792
|Average
|$31,897
|$33,022
|$34,396
|Rough
|$30,612
|$31,691
|$33,001
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,117
|$30,921
|$31,919
|Clean
|$29,545
|$30,334
|$31,308
|Average
|$28,400
|$29,159
|$30,088
|Rough
|$27,256
|$27,984
|$28,867
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,518
|$35,165
|$35,971
|Clean
|$33,862
|$34,497
|$35,283
|Average
|$32,550
|$33,161
|$33,908
|Rough
|$31,239
|$31,825
|$32,532
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,115
|$33,501
|$35,210
|Clean
|$31,505
|$32,864
|$34,536
|Average
|$30,285
|$31,592
|$33,190
|Rough
|$29,064
|$30,319
|$31,843
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,209
|$28,519
|$31,359
|Clean
|$25,711
|$27,977
|$30,759
|Average
|$24,715
|$26,894
|$29,560
|Rough
|$23,719
|$25,811
|$28,361
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,294
|$63,461
|$64,916
|Clean
|$61,111
|$62,255
|$63,674
|Average
|$58,743
|$59,845
|$61,191
|Rough
|$56,376
|$57,434
|$58,709
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,676
|$35,324
|$36,134
|Clean
|$34,017
|$34,653
|$35,443
|Average
|$32,699
|$33,311
|$34,061
|Rough
|$31,381
|$31,969
|$32,679
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,253
|$31,808
|$33,726
|Clean
|$29,678
|$31,204
|$33,081
|Average
|$28,528
|$29,996
|$31,792
|Rough
|$27,379
|$28,787
|$30,502
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,572
|$50,621
|$51,927
|Clean
|$48,630
|$49,660
|$50,934
|Average
|$46,747
|$47,737
|$48,948
|Rough
|$44,863
|$45,814
|$46,962
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,990
|$37,146
|$38,576
|Clean
|$35,306
|$36,440
|$37,838
|Average
|$33,938
|$35,029
|$36,363
|Rough
|$32,571
|$33,618
|$34,887
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,314
|$30,810
|$33,878
|Clean
|$27,776
|$30,225
|$33,231
|Average
|$26,700
|$29,055
|$31,935
|Rough
|$25,624
|$27,884
|$30,639
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,281
|$29,686
|$32,642
|Clean
|$26,762
|$29,122
|$32,018
|Average
|$25,726
|$27,995
|$30,769
|Rough
|$24,689
|$26,867
|$29,521
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,873
|$32,273
|$34,001
|Clean
|$30,286
|$31,660
|$33,351
|Average
|$29,113
|$30,434
|$32,051
|Rough
|$27,940
|$29,208
|$30,750
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,643
|$46,132
|$47,976
|Clean
|$43,795
|$45,256
|$47,058
|Average
|$42,098
|$43,504
|$45,223
|Rough
|$40,402
|$41,751
|$43,389
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,801
|$40,890
|$42,239
|Clean
|$39,045
|$40,113
|$41,431
|Average
|$37,532
|$38,560
|$39,815
|Rough
|$36,020
|$37,006
|$38,200
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,076
|$33,458
|$35,164
|Clean
|$31,467
|$32,823
|$34,491
|Average
|$30,248
|$31,552
|$33,147
|Rough
|$29,029
|$30,281
|$31,802
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,168
|$36,093
|$39,686
|Clean
|$32,538
|$35,408
|$38,927
|Average
|$31,277
|$34,037
|$37,409
|Rough
|$30,017
|$32,666
|$35,892
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,115
|$45,828
|$50,391
|Clean
|$41,314
|$44,958
|$49,428
|Average
|$39,714
|$43,217
|$47,500
|Rough
|$38,114
|$41,476
|$45,573
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,520
|$57,112
|$59,086
|Clean
|$54,465
|$56,027
|$57,956
|Average
|$52,355
|$53,858
|$55,696
|Rough
|$50,245
|$51,688
|$53,437
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,786
|$23,213
|$23,745
|Clean
|$22,354
|$22,772
|$23,291
|Average
|$21,488
|$21,890
|$22,383
|Rough
|$20,622
|$21,008
|$21,475
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,923
|$35,454
|$37,341
|Clean
|$33,278
|$34,780
|$36,627
|Average
|$31,989
|$33,433
|$35,199
|Rough
|$30,700
|$32,087
|$33,771
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,750
|$39,991
|$43,973
|Clean
|$36,052
|$39,232
|$43,132
|Average
|$34,655
|$37,713
|$41,450
|Rough
|$33,259
|$36,193
|$39,768
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,792
|$37,103
|$38,724
|Clean
|$35,112
|$36,399
|$37,983
|Average
|$33,752
|$34,989
|$36,502
|Rough
|$32,392
|$33,580
|$35,021
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,366
|$41,148
|$42,123
|Clean
|$39,599
|$40,367
|$41,318
|Average
|$38,065
|$38,803
|$39,707
|Rough
|$36,531
|$37,240
|$38,096
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,434
|$63,603
|$65,061
|Clean
|$61,248
|$62,395
|$63,817
|Average
|$58,876
|$59,979
|$61,329
|Rough
|$56,503
|$57,563
|$58,840
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,741
|$33,128
|$34,840
|Clean
|$31,138
|$32,499
|$34,174
|Average
|$29,931
|$31,240
|$32,841
|Rough
|$28,725
|$29,982
|$31,509
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,095
|$52,533
|$54,316
|Clean
|$50,124
|$51,535
|$53,277
|Average
|$48,182
|$49,539
|$51,200
|Rough
|$46,241
|$47,544
|$49,123
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,064
|$41,832
|$42,792
|Clean
|$40,284
|$41,038
|$41,973
|Average
|$38,724
|$39,449
|$40,337
|Rough
|$37,163
|$37,859
|$38,700
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,525
|$50,714
|$52,190
|Clean
|$48,584
|$49,751
|$51,192
|Average
|$46,702
|$47,824
|$49,195
|Rough
|$44,820
|$45,897
|$47,199
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,176
|$38,278
|$42,089
|Clean
|$34,508
|$37,551
|$41,284
|Average
|$33,171
|$36,097
|$39,674
|Rough
|$31,834
|$34,643
|$38,064
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,403
|$59,518
|$60,909
|Clean
|$57,293
|$58,387
|$59,745
|Average
|$55,074
|$56,126
|$57,415
|Rough
|$52,854
|$53,865
|$55,085
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,571
|$34,927
|$36,601
|Clean
|$32,933
|$34,263
|$35,902
|Average
|$31,657
|$32,936
|$34,502
|Rough
|$30,382
|$31,610
|$33,102
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,629
|$42,991
|$44,678
|Clean
|$40,838
|$42,175
|$43,824
|Average
|$39,256
|$40,542
|$42,115
|Rough
|$37,674
|$38,908
|$40,406
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,405
|$41,792
|$45,954
|Clean
|$37,676
|$40,998
|$45,075
|Average
|$36,216
|$39,411
|$43,317
|Rough
|$34,757
|$37,823
|$41,560
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,611
|$35,487
|$39,020
|Clean
|$31,991
|$34,813
|$38,274
|Average
|$30,752
|$33,465
|$36,782
|Rough
|$29,513
|$32,117
|$35,289
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,279
|$30,773
|$33,837
|Clean
|$27,742
|$30,189
|$33,190
|Average
|$26,667
|$29,020
|$31,896
|Rough
|$25,593
|$27,851
|$30,602
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,081
|$33,822
|$37,189
|Clean
|$30,491
|$33,180
|$36,478
|Average
|$29,310
|$31,895
|$35,056
|Rough
|$28,129
|$30,610
|$33,633
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,966
|$33,350
|$35,057
|Clean
|$31,358
|$32,716
|$34,387
|Average
|$30,144
|$31,449
|$33,046
|Rough
|$28,929
|$30,183
|$31,705
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,610
|$35,382
|$37,565
|Clean
|$32,971
|$34,710
|$36,847
|Average
|$31,694
|$33,366
|$35,410
|Rough
|$30,417
|$32,021
|$33,973
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,585
|$30,808
|$32,318
|Clean
|$29,023
|$30,223
|$31,700
|Average
|$27,899
|$29,052
|$30,464
|Rough
|$26,775
|$27,882
|$29,228