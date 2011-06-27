  1. Home
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,960$46,656$51,198
Clean$42,143$45,770$50,219
Average$40,511$43,998$48,261
Rough$38,878$42,225$46,303
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,578$32,186$35,391
Clean$29,016$31,575$34,714
Average$27,892$30,352$33,361
Rough$26,768$29,130$32,007
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,351$36,671$38,303
Clean$34,679$35,974$37,571
Average$33,336$34,581$36,106
Rough$31,993$33,188$34,641
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,478$18,336$20,618
Clean$16,165$17,988$20,224
Average$15,539$17,291$19,435
Rough$14,913$16,595$18,647
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,137$29,530$32,470
Clean$26,622$28,969$31,849
Average$25,590$27,847$30,607
Rough$24,559$26,725$29,366
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,501$28,839$31,710
Clean$25,997$28,291$31,103
Average$24,990$27,195$29,890
Rough$23,983$26,100$28,678
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,333$50,257$51,408
Clean$48,396$49,302$50,425
Average$46,521$47,393$48,459
Rough$44,646$45,484$46,493
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,542$28,883$31,758
Clean$26,038$28,334$31,151
Average$25,029$27,237$29,936
Rough$24,020$26,140$28,722
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,982$42,420$46,644
Clean$38,241$41,614$45,752
Average$36,760$40,003$43,968
Rough$35,279$38,391$42,184
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,463$64,651$66,134
Clean$62,257$63,423$64,869
Average$59,846$60,967$62,340
Rough$57,434$58,511$59,810
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,575$46,609$47,894
Clean$44,709$45,724$46,978
Average$42,977$43,953$45,147
Rough$41,245$42,183$43,315
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,325$33,949$34,727
Clean$32,692$33,304$34,063
Average$31,426$32,015$32,735
Rough$30,159$30,725$31,407
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,658$44,244$48,648
Clean$39,886$43,403$47,718
Average$38,341$41,723$45,857
Rough$36,796$40,042$43,997
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,097$58,784$60,872
Clean$56,012$57,667$59,708
Average$53,842$55,434$57,380
Rough$51,673$53,201$55,052
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,586$44,165$48,563
Clean$39,815$43,326$47,634
Average$38,273$41,649$45,777
Rough$36,731$39,971$43,919
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,635$37,690$41,442
Clean$33,977$36,974$40,650
Average$32,661$35,542$39,065
Rough$31,345$34,111$37,480
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,822$32,452$35,682
Clean$29,255$31,835$35,000
Average$28,122$30,602$33,635
Rough$26,988$29,370$32,270
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,825$35,017$36,490
Clean$33,182$34,352$35,792
Average$31,897$33,022$34,396
Rough$30,612$31,691$33,001
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,117$30,921$31,919
Clean$29,545$30,334$31,308
Average$28,400$29,159$30,088
Rough$27,256$27,984$28,867
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,518$35,165$35,971
Clean$33,862$34,497$35,283
Average$32,550$33,161$33,908
Rough$31,239$31,825$32,532
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,115$33,501$35,210
Clean$31,505$32,864$34,536
Average$30,285$31,592$33,190
Rough$29,064$30,319$31,843
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,209$28,519$31,359
Clean$25,711$27,977$30,759
Average$24,715$26,894$29,560
Rough$23,719$25,811$28,361
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,294$63,461$64,916
Clean$61,111$62,255$63,674
Average$58,743$59,845$61,191
Rough$56,376$57,434$58,709
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,676$35,324$36,134
Clean$34,017$34,653$35,443
Average$32,699$33,311$34,061
Rough$31,381$31,969$32,679
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,253$31,808$33,726
Clean$29,678$31,204$33,081
Average$28,528$29,996$31,792
Rough$27,379$28,787$30,502
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,572$50,621$51,927
Clean$48,630$49,660$50,934
Average$46,747$47,737$48,948
Rough$44,863$45,814$46,962
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,990$37,146$38,576
Clean$35,306$36,440$37,838
Average$33,938$35,029$36,363
Rough$32,571$33,618$34,887
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,314$30,810$33,878
Clean$27,776$30,225$33,231
Average$26,700$29,055$31,935
Rough$25,624$27,884$30,639
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,281$29,686$32,642
Clean$26,762$29,122$32,018
Average$25,726$27,995$30,769
Rough$24,689$26,867$29,521
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,873$32,273$34,001
Clean$30,286$31,660$33,351
Average$29,113$30,434$32,051
Rough$27,940$29,208$30,750
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,643$46,132$47,976
Clean$43,795$45,256$47,058
Average$42,098$43,504$45,223
Rough$40,402$41,751$43,389
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,801$40,890$42,239
Clean$39,045$40,113$41,431
Average$37,532$38,560$39,815
Rough$36,020$37,006$38,200
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,076$33,458$35,164
Clean$31,467$32,823$34,491
Average$30,248$31,552$33,147
Rough$29,029$30,281$31,802
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,168$36,093$39,686
Clean$32,538$35,408$38,927
Average$31,277$34,037$37,409
Rough$30,017$32,666$35,892
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,115$45,828$50,391
Clean$41,314$44,958$49,428
Average$39,714$43,217$47,500
Rough$38,114$41,476$45,573
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,520$57,112$59,086
Clean$54,465$56,027$57,956
Average$52,355$53,858$55,696
Rough$50,245$51,688$53,437
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,786$23,213$23,745
Clean$22,354$22,772$23,291
Average$21,488$21,890$22,383
Rough$20,622$21,008$21,475
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,923$35,454$37,341
Clean$33,278$34,780$36,627
Average$31,989$33,433$35,199
Rough$30,700$32,087$33,771
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,750$39,991$43,973
Clean$36,052$39,232$43,132
Average$34,655$37,713$41,450
Rough$33,259$36,193$39,768
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,792$37,103$38,724
Clean$35,112$36,399$37,983
Average$33,752$34,989$36,502
Rough$32,392$33,580$35,021
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,366$41,148$42,123
Clean$39,599$40,367$41,318
Average$38,065$38,803$39,707
Rough$36,531$37,240$38,096
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,434$63,603$65,061
Clean$61,248$62,395$63,817
Average$58,876$59,979$61,329
Rough$56,503$57,563$58,840
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,741$33,128$34,840
Clean$31,138$32,499$34,174
Average$29,931$31,240$32,841
Rough$28,725$29,982$31,509
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,095$52,533$54,316
Clean$50,124$51,535$53,277
Average$48,182$49,539$51,200
Rough$46,241$47,544$49,123
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,064$41,832$42,792
Clean$40,284$41,038$41,973
Average$38,724$39,449$40,337
Rough$37,163$37,859$38,700
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,525$50,714$52,190
Clean$48,584$49,751$51,192
Average$46,702$47,824$49,195
Rough$44,820$45,897$47,199
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,176$38,278$42,089
Clean$34,508$37,551$41,284
Average$33,171$36,097$39,674
Rough$31,834$34,643$38,064
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,403$59,518$60,909
Clean$57,293$58,387$59,745
Average$55,074$56,126$57,415
Rough$52,854$53,865$55,085
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,571$34,927$36,601
Clean$32,933$34,263$35,902
Average$31,657$32,936$34,502
Rough$30,382$31,610$33,102
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,629$42,991$44,678
Clean$40,838$42,175$43,824
Average$39,256$40,542$42,115
Rough$37,674$38,908$40,406
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,405$41,792$45,954
Clean$37,676$40,998$45,075
Average$36,216$39,411$43,317
Rough$34,757$37,823$41,560
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,611$35,487$39,020
Clean$31,991$34,813$38,274
Average$30,752$33,465$36,782
Rough$29,513$32,117$35,289
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,279$30,773$33,837
Clean$27,742$30,189$33,190
Average$26,667$29,020$31,896
Rough$25,593$27,851$30,602
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,081$33,822$37,189
Clean$30,491$33,180$36,478
Average$29,310$31,895$35,056
Rough$28,129$30,610$33,633
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,966$33,350$35,057
Clean$31,358$32,716$34,387
Average$30,144$31,449$33,046
Rough$28,929$30,183$31,705
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,610$35,382$37,565
Clean$32,971$34,710$36,847
Average$31,694$33,366$35,410
Rough$30,417$32,021$33,973
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,585$30,808$32,318
Clean$29,023$30,223$31,700
Average$27,899$29,052$30,464
Rough$26,775$27,882$29,228
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,958 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,958 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,958 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $38,114 to $50,391, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.