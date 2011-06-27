Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,217
|$22,998
|$24,829
|Clean
|$20,614
|$22,324
|$24,067
|Average
|$19,410
|$20,976
|$22,544
|Rough
|$18,205
|$19,628
|$21,020
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,316
|$27,350
|$29,441
|Clean
|$24,598
|$26,549
|$28,538
|Average
|$23,160
|$24,945
|$26,732
|Rough
|$21,722
|$23,342
|$24,925
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,325
|$27,018
|$28,764
|Clean
|$24,606
|$26,226
|$27,882
|Average
|$23,168
|$24,642
|$26,117
|Rough
|$21,730
|$23,058
|$24,352
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,075
|$24,099
|$26,174
|Clean
|$21,448
|$23,393
|$25,371
|Average
|$20,195
|$21,980
|$23,766
|Rough
|$18,941
|$20,567
|$22,160
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,801
|$25,872
|$27,998
|Clean
|$23,125
|$25,113
|$27,139
|Average
|$21,773
|$23,597
|$25,421
|Rough
|$20,422
|$22,080
|$23,704
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,905
|$25,914
|$27,977
|Clean
|$23,226
|$25,154
|$27,119
|Average
|$21,869
|$23,635
|$25,402
|Rough
|$20,511
|$22,116
|$23,686
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,318
|$25,846
|$27,425
|Clean
|$23,627
|$25,089
|$26,584
|Average
|$22,246
|$23,574
|$24,901
|Rough
|$20,865
|$22,059
|$23,219
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,596
|$19,419
|$21,285
|Clean
|$17,096
|$18,850
|$20,632
|Average
|$16,097
|$17,712
|$19,326
|Rough
|$15,098
|$16,573
|$18,020
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,107
|$25,000
|$26,945
|Clean
|$22,451
|$24,267
|$26,119
|Average
|$21,139
|$22,802
|$24,465
|Rough
|$19,827
|$21,336
|$22,812
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,443
|$22,045
|$23,692
|Clean
|$19,863
|$21,399
|$22,965
|Average
|$18,702
|$20,107
|$21,511
|Rough
|$17,541
|$18,814
|$20,058
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,561
|$20,648
|$21,774
|Clean
|$19,005
|$20,043
|$21,106
|Average
|$17,894
|$18,832
|$19,770
|Rough
|$16,784
|$17,622
|$18,434
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,689
|$20,561
|$22,477
|Clean
|$18,158
|$19,958
|$21,788
|Average
|$17,097
|$18,753
|$20,409
|Rough
|$16,036
|$17,548
|$19,030
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,829
|$22,567
|$24,351
|Clean
|$20,238
|$21,905
|$23,604
|Average
|$19,055
|$20,582
|$22,110
|Rough
|$17,872
|$19,260
|$20,616
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,402
|$26,722
|$28,091
|Clean
|$24,681
|$25,938
|$27,229
|Average
|$23,238
|$24,372
|$25,506
|Rough
|$21,796
|$22,806
|$23,782
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,117
|$20,408
|$22,747
|Clean
|$17,603
|$19,810
|$22,049
|Average
|$16,574
|$18,613
|$20,654
|Rough
|$15,545
|$17,417
|$19,258
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,752
|$23,371
|$25,039
|Clean
|$21,135
|$22,686
|$24,271
|Average
|$19,900
|$21,316
|$22,734
|Rough
|$18,664
|$19,946
|$21,198
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,308
|$26,224
|$28,195
|Clean
|$23,618
|$25,455
|$27,330
|Average
|$22,237
|$23,918
|$25,600
|Rough
|$20,857
|$22,381
|$23,870