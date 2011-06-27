  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2016 Nissan 370Z
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Nissan 370Z Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,217$22,998$24,829
Clean$20,614$22,324$24,067
Average$19,410$20,976$22,544
Rough$18,205$19,628$21,020
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,316$27,350$29,441
Clean$24,598$26,549$28,538
Average$23,160$24,945$26,732
Rough$21,722$23,342$24,925
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,325$27,018$28,764
Clean$24,606$26,226$27,882
Average$23,168$24,642$26,117
Rough$21,730$23,058$24,352
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,075$24,099$26,174
Clean$21,448$23,393$25,371
Average$20,195$21,980$23,766
Rough$18,941$20,567$22,160
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,801$25,872$27,998
Clean$23,125$25,113$27,139
Average$21,773$23,597$25,421
Rough$20,422$22,080$23,704
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,905$25,914$27,977
Clean$23,226$25,154$27,119
Average$21,869$23,635$25,402
Rough$20,511$22,116$23,686
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,318$25,846$27,425
Clean$23,627$25,089$26,584
Average$22,246$23,574$24,901
Rough$20,865$22,059$23,219
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,596$19,419$21,285
Clean$17,096$18,850$20,632
Average$16,097$17,712$19,326
Rough$15,098$16,573$18,020
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,107$25,000$26,945
Clean$22,451$24,267$26,119
Average$21,139$22,802$24,465
Rough$19,827$21,336$22,812
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,443$22,045$23,692
Clean$19,863$21,399$22,965
Average$18,702$20,107$21,511
Rough$17,541$18,814$20,058
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,561$20,648$21,774
Clean$19,005$20,043$21,106
Average$17,894$18,832$19,770
Rough$16,784$17,622$18,434
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,689$20,561$22,477
Clean$18,158$19,958$21,788
Average$17,097$18,753$20,409
Rough$16,036$17,548$19,030
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,829$22,567$24,351
Clean$20,238$21,905$23,604
Average$19,055$20,582$22,110
Rough$17,872$19,260$20,616
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,402$26,722$28,091
Clean$24,681$25,938$27,229
Average$23,238$24,372$25,506
Rough$21,796$22,806$23,782
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,117$20,408$22,747
Clean$17,603$19,810$22,049
Average$16,574$18,613$20,654
Rough$15,545$17,417$19,258
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,752$23,371$25,039
Clean$21,135$22,686$24,271
Average$19,900$21,316$22,734
Rough$18,664$19,946$21,198
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,308$26,224$28,195
Clean$23,618$25,455$27,330
Average$22,237$23,918$25,600
Rough$20,857$22,381$23,870
Sell my 2016 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan 370Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,603 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,810 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 370Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,603 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,810 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan 370Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,603 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,810 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan 370Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan 370Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan 370Z ranges from $15,545 to $22,747, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan 370Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.