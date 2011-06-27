Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,366
|$7,618
|$9,096
|Clean
|$5,074
|$7,191
|$8,571
|Average
|$4,488
|$6,338
|$7,521
|Rough
|$3,903
|$5,484
|$6,471
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,066
|$7,745
|$8,854
|Clean
|$5,735
|$7,311
|$8,343
|Average
|$5,073
|$6,444
|$7,321
|Rough
|$4,411
|$5,576
|$6,299
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,577
|$8,638
|$9,349
|Clean
|$7,164
|$8,154
|$8,810
|Average
|$6,337
|$7,187
|$7,730
|Rough
|$5,510
|$6,219
|$6,651
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,549
|$6,468
|$7,729
|Clean
|$4,301
|$6,106
|$7,283
|Average
|$3,804
|$5,381
|$6,391
|Rough
|$3,308
|$4,657
|$5,499
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,518
|$7,637
|$9,029
|Clean
|$5,217
|$7,209
|$8,508
|Average
|$4,615
|$6,354
|$7,465
|Rough
|$4,013
|$5,498
|$6,423
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,133
|$7,194
|$8,549
|Clean
|$4,853
|$6,791
|$8,056
|Average
|$4,293
|$5,986
|$7,069
|Rough
|$3,733
|$5,180
|$6,082
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,085
|$7,240
|$8,656
|Clean
|$4,807
|$6,835
|$8,156
|Average
|$4,253
|$6,024
|$7,157
|Rough
|$3,698
|$5,213
|$6,158
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,290
|$9,087
|$10,923
|Clean
|$5,947
|$8,578
|$10,292
|Average
|$5,260
|$7,561
|$9,031
|Rough
|$4,574
|$6,543
|$7,770
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,682
|$8,068
|$9,635
|Clean
|$5,372
|$7,616
|$9,079
|Average
|$4,752
|$6,713
|$7,967
|Rough
|$4,132
|$5,809
|$6,854
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,860
|$9,163
|$11,326
|Clean
|$5,541
|$8,650
|$10,672
|Average
|$4,901
|$7,623
|$9,365
|Rough
|$4,262
|$6,597
|$8,057