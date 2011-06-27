  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Xterra
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Nissan Xterra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,366$7,618$9,096
Clean$5,074$7,191$8,571
Average$4,488$6,338$7,521
Rough$3,903$5,484$6,471
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,066$7,745$8,854
Clean$5,735$7,311$8,343
Average$5,073$6,444$7,321
Rough$4,411$5,576$6,299
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,577$8,638$9,349
Clean$7,164$8,154$8,810
Average$6,337$7,187$7,730
Rough$5,510$6,219$6,651
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,549$6,468$7,729
Clean$4,301$6,106$7,283
Average$3,804$5,381$6,391
Rough$3,308$4,657$5,499
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,518$7,637$9,029
Clean$5,217$7,209$8,508
Average$4,615$6,354$7,465
Rough$4,013$5,498$6,423
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,133$7,194$8,549
Clean$4,853$6,791$8,056
Average$4,293$5,986$7,069
Rough$3,733$5,180$6,082
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,085$7,240$8,656
Clean$4,807$6,835$8,156
Average$4,253$6,024$7,157
Rough$3,698$5,213$6,158
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,290$9,087$10,923
Clean$5,947$8,578$10,292
Average$5,260$7,561$9,031
Rough$4,574$6,543$7,770
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,682$8,068$9,635
Clean$5,372$7,616$9,079
Average$4,752$6,713$7,967
Rough$4,132$5,809$6,854
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,860$9,163$11,326
Clean$5,541$8,650$10,672
Average$4,901$7,623$9,365
Rough$4,262$6,597$8,057
Sell my 2010 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,541 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,650 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,541 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,650 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,541 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,650 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Nissan Xterra ranges from $4,262 to $11,326, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.