2018 Porsche Macan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,803$42,407$44,267
Clean$39,899$41,461$43,257
Average$38,093$39,569$41,236
Rough$36,286$37,678$39,215
2018 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,977$36,524$38,314
Clean$34,203$35,710$37,439
Average$32,654$34,081$35,690
Rough$31,106$32,452$33,941
2018 Porsche Macan Sport Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,193$44,426$45,869
Clean$42,237$43,435$44,822
Average$40,324$41,453$42,728
Rough$38,412$39,472$40,634
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,908$57,033$58,367
Clean$54,670$55,761$57,035
Average$52,195$53,217$54,370
Rough$49,720$50,673$51,706
2018 Porsche Macan GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,824$53,325$55,080
Clean$50,676$52,136$53,823
Average$48,382$49,758$51,309
Rough$46,088$47,379$48,795
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV AWD w/Performance Package (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,467$63,724$65,214
Clean$61,084$62,303$63,726
Average$58,319$59,461$60,749
Rough$55,553$56,618$57,772
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Porsche Macan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Macan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,710 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Macan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Macan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,710 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Porsche Macan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Macan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,710 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Porsche Macan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Porsche Macan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Porsche Macan ranges from $31,106 to $38,314, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Porsche Macan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.