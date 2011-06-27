Estimated values
2004 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,238
|$3,833
|Clean
|$1,954
|$2,978
|$3,526
|Average
|$1,615
|$2,457
|$2,911
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,936
|$2,297
Estimated values
2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,585
|$11,063
|$12,912
|Clean
|$6,980
|$10,174
|$11,878
|Average
|$5,769
|$8,395
|$9,809
|Rough
|$4,559
|$6,616
|$7,740
Estimated values
2004 Porsche Cayenne S AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,778
|$6,699
|$7,720
|Clean
|$4,397
|$6,161
|$7,101
|Average
|$3,634
|$5,084
|$5,864
|Rough
|$2,872
|$4,007
|$4,627