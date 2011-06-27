Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

steveatnip , 09/04/2003

I purchased this car in March of 2003 and I've had now for 6 months. It has been an EXCELLENT car to own. Though it is 9 years old (people tend to forget that when they see its body styling)and has 120k miles, all the major systems are still operating extremely well. I've only had to do minor maintenance on it (lubricating the hood latch and replacing an electric side mirror), but overall I'm very impressed!