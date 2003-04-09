Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me

Classic 300ZX in Show Car condition. All recent work was done at Certified Nissan dealership. The vehicle is available to see at our new car showroom located in Titusville, Florida. Come let your imagination take you back to 1990 and open your eyes. This is that car. Incredible. Pat Fischer Nissan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Nissan 300ZX for your consideration. This example is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0L V6 motor which is mated to an automatic transmission. No dashboard warning lights are on and the motor pulls strong. The exterior of this awesome 90’s sports car is finished in Sapphire Blue Metallic. This example rides on 16-inch polished alloy wheels wrapped in Falken tires. When the second generation of the 300ZX was introduced by Nissan it featured more rounded edges and sleek lines which can be seen on this model. Inside the vehicle is a clean leather interior that hosts all of the creature comforts one could ever ask for. It has automatic climate control, air conditioning, a BOSE audio system, power windows, power locks, and removable T-tops. This is an exciting car that we are pleased to bring to the market. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

Silver 1996 Nissan 300ZX Turbo RWD 5-Speed Manual 3.0L V6 SFI Twin Turbocharged

