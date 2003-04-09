Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me

4 listings
300ZX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1993 Nissan 300ZX
    used

    1993 Nissan 300ZX

    157,398 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    Details
  • 1996 Nissan 300ZX
    used

    1996 Nissan 300ZX

    53,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details
  • 1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2
    used

    1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2

    115,949 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 1990 Nissan 300ZX GS
    used

    1990 Nissan 300ZX GS

    55,720 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,000

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan 300ZX searches:

  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 300ZX
  4. Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 300ZX

4.820 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Excellent Car
steveatnip,09/04/2003
I purchased this car in March of 2003 and I've had now for 6 months. It has been an EXCELLENT car to own. Though it is 9 years old (people tend to forget that when they see its body styling)and has 120k miles, all the major systems are still operating extremely well. I've only had to do minor maintenance on it (lubricating the hood latch and replacing an electric side mirror), but overall I'm very impressed!
