Estimated values
1994 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,141
|$16,177
|$18,910
|Clean
|$9,889
|$14,398
|$16,840
|Average
|$7,386
|$10,840
|$12,700
|Rough
|$4,882
|$7,282
|$8,561
Estimated values
1994 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,524
|$8,476
|$10,605
|Clean
|$4,016
|$7,544
|$9,445
|Average
|$2,999
|$5,680
|$7,123
|Rough
|$1,982
|$3,815
|$4,801
Estimated values
1994 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,728
|$7,339
|$9,285
|Clean
|$3,309
|$6,532
|$8,269
|Average
|$2,472
|$4,918
|$6,236
|Rough
|$1,634
|$3,304
|$4,203
Estimated values
1994 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,921
|$7,562
|$9,524
|Clean
|$3,480
|$6,731
|$8,482
|Average
|$2,599
|$5,067
|$6,397
|Rough
|$1,718
|$3,404
|$4,312