Estimated values
1996 Nissan 240SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,652
|$6,854
|$9,115
|Clean
|$2,342
|$6,069
|$8,076
|Average
|$1,722
|$4,500
|$5,997
|Rough
|$1,102
|$2,931
|$3,918
Estimated values
1996 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,054
|$7,202
|$9,436
|Clean
|$2,697
|$6,378
|$8,360
|Average
|$1,983
|$4,729
|$6,208
|Rough
|$1,269
|$3,080
|$4,056