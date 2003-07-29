Used 1996 Nissan 240SX for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 240SX
anvildesign, 07/29/2003
This is a great handling car. The motor is truly underpowered - but fun to drive. I've had it for 3 years and not one problem. I truly recommend a 240 if you are looking for a reliable fun to drive car.