  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,589$7,992$9,289
Clean$5,115$7,312$8,496
Average$4,169$5,951$6,911
Rough$3,223$4,591$5,326
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,400$7,722$8,977
Clean$4,943$7,065$8,211
Average$4,028$5,751$6,679
Rough$3,114$4,436$5,147
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,190$6,360$7,532
Clean$3,835$5,819$6,889
Average$3,126$4,736$5,604
Rough$2,416$3,654$4,318
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,747$6,893$8,054
Clean$4,345$6,306$7,366
Average$3,541$5,133$5,992
Rough$2,737$3,960$4,617
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,612$6,793$7,971
Clean$4,222$6,215$7,291
Average$3,441$5,058$5,930
Rough$2,660$3,902$4,570
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,465$6,275$7,253
Clean$4,087$5,741$6,634
Average$3,331$4,673$5,396
Rough$2,575$3,605$4,158
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,507$3,807$4,511
Clean$2,295$3,483$4,126
Average$1,870$2,835$3,356
Rough$1,446$2,187$2,586
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,624$8,015$9,308
Clean$5,148$7,333$8,514
Average$4,195$5,969$6,925
Rough$3,243$4,605$5,337
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,157$6,103$7,154
Clean$3,805$5,583$6,543
Average$3,101$4,545$5,322
Rough$2,397$3,506$4,101
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,944$7,211$8,437
Clean$4,525$6,597$7,717
Average$3,688$5,370$6,277
Rough$2,851$4,142$4,837
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,848$7,006$8,172
Clean$4,438$6,410$7,474
Average$3,617$5,218$6,080
Rough$2,796$4,025$4,685
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,547$7,916$9,196
Clean$5,078$7,242$8,411
Average$4,138$5,895$6,842
Rough$3,199$4,548$5,272
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,484$7,733$8,949
Clean$5,019$7,075$8,185
Average$4,091$5,759$6,658
Rough$3,162$4,442$5,130
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,020$7,223$8,413
Clean$4,595$6,608$7,695
Average$3,745$5,379$6,259
Rough$2,895$4,149$4,823
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,560$6,856$8,097
Clean$4,174$6,273$7,406
Average$3,402$5,106$6,024
Rough$2,630$3,939$4,642
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,619$9,482$11,029
Clean$6,059$8,675$10,087
Average$4,938$7,062$8,205
Rough$3,817$5,448$6,323
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,599$7,982$9,270
Clean$5,125$7,303$8,479
Average$4,177$5,944$6,897
Rough$3,229$4,586$5,315
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,955$8,448$9,794
Clean$5,451$7,729$8,958
Average$4,443$6,291$7,287
Rough$3,434$4,853$5,615
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,475$6,488$7,576
Clean$4,096$5,936$6,929
Average$3,339$4,831$5,636
Rough$2,581$3,727$4,343
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,811$8,239$9,549
Clean$5,319$7,537$8,734
Average$4,335$6,135$7,105
Rough$3,351$4,733$5,475
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,803$5,279$6,078
Clean$3,481$4,830$5,559
Average$2,837$3,931$4,522
Rough$2,193$3,033$3,484
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,580$6,497$7,533
Clean$4,192$5,944$6,890
Average$3,417$4,838$5,605
Rough$2,641$3,733$4,319
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,249$6,198$7,252
Clean$3,889$5,671$6,633
Average$3,170$4,616$5,395
Rough$2,450$3,561$4,158
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,595$7,531$8,577
Clean$5,121$6,890$7,845
Average$4,173$5,608$6,381
Rough$3,226$4,326$4,918
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,264$7,544$8,776
Clean$4,819$6,902$8,027
Average$3,927$5,618$6,529
Rough$3,036$4,334$5,031
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,520$5,217$6,133
Clean$3,222$4,773$5,610
Average$2,626$3,885$4,563
Rough$2,030$2,997$3,516
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,514$8,178$9,618
Clean$5,047$7,482$8,797
Average$4,114$6,090$7,156
Rough$3,180$4,698$5,514
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,703$8,250$9,626
Clean$5,220$7,548$8,805
Average$4,254$6,144$7,162
Rough$3,289$4,740$5,519
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,198$7,621$8,930
Clean$4,758$6,972$8,168
Average$3,878$5,675$6,644
Rough$2,997$4,378$5,120
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,040$7,194$8,359
Clean$4,613$6,582$7,645
Average$3,760$5,357$6,219
Rough$2,906$4,133$4,792
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,056$7,269$8,465
Clean$4,628$6,650$7,743
Average$3,771$5,413$6,298
Rough$2,915$4,176$4,853
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,480$7,784$9,029
Clean$5,016$7,121$8,259
Average$4,088$5,796$6,718
Rough$3,160$4,472$5,177
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,980$7,386$8,686
Clean$4,558$6,757$7,945
Average$3,715$5,500$6,462
Rough$2,872$4,243$4,980
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,651$6,734$7,858
Clean$4,257$6,161$7,188
Average$3,470$5,014$5,847
Rough$2,682$3,868$4,505
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,816$4,913$5,507
Clean$3,493$4,495$5,037
Average$2,847$3,659$4,097
Rough$2,201$2,822$3,157
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,676$8,083$9,384
Clean$5,195$7,395$8,583
Average$4,234$6,019$6,981
Rough$3,273$4,643$5,380
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,962$7,102$8,258
Clean$4,542$6,498$7,553
Average$3,702$5,289$6,144
Rough$2,861$4,080$4,735
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,556$6,361$7,338
Clean$4,170$5,820$6,712
Average$3,398$4,737$5,460
Rough$2,627$3,655$4,207
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,262$5,553$6,252
Clean$3,901$5,081$5,718
Average$3,179$4,136$4,651
Rough$2,458$3,190$3,584
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,328$8,908$10,303
Clean$5,792$8,150$9,423
Average$4,721$6,634$7,665
Rough$3,649$5,118$5,907
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,162$4,276$4,880
Clean$2,894$3,912$4,463
Average$2,359$3,185$3,631
Rough$1,823$2,457$2,798
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,894$5,683$6,651
Clean$3,564$5,200$6,084
Average$2,905$4,232$4,948
Rough$2,245$3,265$3,813
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,124$7,370$8,584
Clean$4,690$6,743$7,852
Average$3,822$5,489$6,387
Rough$2,955$4,234$4,922
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,481$6,630$7,790
Clean$4,102$6,065$7,125
Average$3,343$4,937$5,796
Rough$2,584$3,809$4,466
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,559$6,612$7,721
Clean$4,173$6,049$7,062
Average$3,401$4,924$5,745
Rough$2,629$3,798$4,427
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,475$7,942$9,274
Clean$5,012$7,266$8,482
Average$4,085$5,914$6,900
Rough$3,157$4,563$5,317
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,551$6,601$7,708
Clean$4,166$6,039$7,050
Average$3,395$4,916$5,735
Rough$2,624$3,792$4,419
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,071$7,290$8,489
Clean$4,642$6,670$7,764
Average$3,783$5,429$6,316
Rough$2,924$4,188$4,867
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,481$6,509$7,604
Clean$4,102$5,955$6,955
Average$3,343$4,847$5,657
Rough$2,584$3,739$4,360
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,912 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,912 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,912 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $1,823 to $4,880, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.