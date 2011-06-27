Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,589
|$7,992
|$9,289
|Clean
|$5,115
|$7,312
|$8,496
|Average
|$4,169
|$5,951
|$6,911
|Rough
|$3,223
|$4,591
|$5,326
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,400
|$7,722
|$8,977
|Clean
|$4,943
|$7,065
|$8,211
|Average
|$4,028
|$5,751
|$6,679
|Rough
|$3,114
|$4,436
|$5,147
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,190
|$6,360
|$7,532
|Clean
|$3,835
|$5,819
|$6,889
|Average
|$3,126
|$4,736
|$5,604
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,654
|$4,318
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,747
|$6,893
|$8,054
|Clean
|$4,345
|$6,306
|$7,366
|Average
|$3,541
|$5,133
|$5,992
|Rough
|$2,737
|$3,960
|$4,617
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,612
|$6,793
|$7,971
|Clean
|$4,222
|$6,215
|$7,291
|Average
|$3,441
|$5,058
|$5,930
|Rough
|$2,660
|$3,902
|$4,570
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,465
|$6,275
|$7,253
|Clean
|$4,087
|$5,741
|$6,634
|Average
|$3,331
|$4,673
|$5,396
|Rough
|$2,575
|$3,605
|$4,158
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,507
|$3,807
|$4,511
|Clean
|$2,295
|$3,483
|$4,126
|Average
|$1,870
|$2,835
|$3,356
|Rough
|$1,446
|$2,187
|$2,586
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,624
|$8,015
|$9,308
|Clean
|$5,148
|$7,333
|$8,514
|Average
|$4,195
|$5,969
|$6,925
|Rough
|$3,243
|$4,605
|$5,337
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,157
|$6,103
|$7,154
|Clean
|$3,805
|$5,583
|$6,543
|Average
|$3,101
|$4,545
|$5,322
|Rough
|$2,397
|$3,506
|$4,101
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,944
|$7,211
|$8,437
|Clean
|$4,525
|$6,597
|$7,717
|Average
|$3,688
|$5,370
|$6,277
|Rough
|$2,851
|$4,142
|$4,837
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,848
|$7,006
|$8,172
|Clean
|$4,438
|$6,410
|$7,474
|Average
|$3,617
|$5,218
|$6,080
|Rough
|$2,796
|$4,025
|$4,685
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,547
|$7,916
|$9,196
|Clean
|$5,078
|$7,242
|$8,411
|Average
|$4,138
|$5,895
|$6,842
|Rough
|$3,199
|$4,548
|$5,272
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,484
|$7,733
|$8,949
|Clean
|$5,019
|$7,075
|$8,185
|Average
|$4,091
|$5,759
|$6,658
|Rough
|$3,162
|$4,442
|$5,130
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,020
|$7,223
|$8,413
|Clean
|$4,595
|$6,608
|$7,695
|Average
|$3,745
|$5,379
|$6,259
|Rough
|$2,895
|$4,149
|$4,823
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,560
|$6,856
|$8,097
|Clean
|$4,174
|$6,273
|$7,406
|Average
|$3,402
|$5,106
|$6,024
|Rough
|$2,630
|$3,939
|$4,642
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,619
|$9,482
|$11,029
|Clean
|$6,059
|$8,675
|$10,087
|Average
|$4,938
|$7,062
|$8,205
|Rough
|$3,817
|$5,448
|$6,323
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,599
|$7,982
|$9,270
|Clean
|$5,125
|$7,303
|$8,479
|Average
|$4,177
|$5,944
|$6,897
|Rough
|$3,229
|$4,586
|$5,315
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,955
|$8,448
|$9,794
|Clean
|$5,451
|$7,729
|$8,958
|Average
|$4,443
|$6,291
|$7,287
|Rough
|$3,434
|$4,853
|$5,615
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,475
|$6,488
|$7,576
|Clean
|$4,096
|$5,936
|$6,929
|Average
|$3,339
|$4,831
|$5,636
|Rough
|$2,581
|$3,727
|$4,343
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,811
|$8,239
|$9,549
|Clean
|$5,319
|$7,537
|$8,734
|Average
|$4,335
|$6,135
|$7,105
|Rough
|$3,351
|$4,733
|$5,475
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,803
|$5,279
|$6,078
|Clean
|$3,481
|$4,830
|$5,559
|Average
|$2,837
|$3,931
|$4,522
|Rough
|$2,193
|$3,033
|$3,484
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,580
|$6,497
|$7,533
|Clean
|$4,192
|$5,944
|$6,890
|Average
|$3,417
|$4,838
|$5,605
|Rough
|$2,641
|$3,733
|$4,319
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,249
|$6,198
|$7,252
|Clean
|$3,889
|$5,671
|$6,633
|Average
|$3,170
|$4,616
|$5,395
|Rough
|$2,450
|$3,561
|$4,158
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,595
|$7,531
|$8,577
|Clean
|$5,121
|$6,890
|$7,845
|Average
|$4,173
|$5,608
|$6,381
|Rough
|$3,226
|$4,326
|$4,918
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,264
|$7,544
|$8,776
|Clean
|$4,819
|$6,902
|$8,027
|Average
|$3,927
|$5,618
|$6,529
|Rough
|$3,036
|$4,334
|$5,031
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,520
|$5,217
|$6,133
|Clean
|$3,222
|$4,773
|$5,610
|Average
|$2,626
|$3,885
|$4,563
|Rough
|$2,030
|$2,997
|$3,516
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,514
|$8,178
|$9,618
|Clean
|$5,047
|$7,482
|$8,797
|Average
|$4,114
|$6,090
|$7,156
|Rough
|$3,180
|$4,698
|$5,514
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,703
|$8,250
|$9,626
|Clean
|$5,220
|$7,548
|$8,805
|Average
|$4,254
|$6,144
|$7,162
|Rough
|$3,289
|$4,740
|$5,519
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,198
|$7,621
|$8,930
|Clean
|$4,758
|$6,972
|$8,168
|Average
|$3,878
|$5,675
|$6,644
|Rough
|$2,997
|$4,378
|$5,120
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,040
|$7,194
|$8,359
|Clean
|$4,613
|$6,582
|$7,645
|Average
|$3,760
|$5,357
|$6,219
|Rough
|$2,906
|$4,133
|$4,792
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,056
|$7,269
|$8,465
|Clean
|$4,628
|$6,650
|$7,743
|Average
|$3,771
|$5,413
|$6,298
|Rough
|$2,915
|$4,176
|$4,853
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,480
|$7,784
|$9,029
|Clean
|$5,016
|$7,121
|$8,259
|Average
|$4,088
|$5,796
|$6,718
|Rough
|$3,160
|$4,472
|$5,177
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,980
|$7,386
|$8,686
|Clean
|$4,558
|$6,757
|$7,945
|Average
|$3,715
|$5,500
|$6,462
|Rough
|$2,872
|$4,243
|$4,980
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,651
|$6,734
|$7,858
|Clean
|$4,257
|$6,161
|$7,188
|Average
|$3,470
|$5,014
|$5,847
|Rough
|$2,682
|$3,868
|$4,505
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,816
|$4,913
|$5,507
|Clean
|$3,493
|$4,495
|$5,037
|Average
|$2,847
|$3,659
|$4,097
|Rough
|$2,201
|$2,822
|$3,157
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,676
|$8,083
|$9,384
|Clean
|$5,195
|$7,395
|$8,583
|Average
|$4,234
|$6,019
|$6,981
|Rough
|$3,273
|$4,643
|$5,380
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,962
|$7,102
|$8,258
|Clean
|$4,542
|$6,498
|$7,553
|Average
|$3,702
|$5,289
|$6,144
|Rough
|$2,861
|$4,080
|$4,735
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,556
|$6,361
|$7,338
|Clean
|$4,170
|$5,820
|$6,712
|Average
|$3,398
|$4,737
|$5,460
|Rough
|$2,627
|$3,655
|$4,207
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,262
|$5,553
|$6,252
|Clean
|$3,901
|$5,081
|$5,718
|Average
|$3,179
|$4,136
|$4,651
|Rough
|$2,458
|$3,190
|$3,584
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,328
|$8,908
|$10,303
|Clean
|$5,792
|$8,150
|$9,423
|Average
|$4,721
|$6,634
|$7,665
|Rough
|$3,649
|$5,118
|$5,907
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,162
|$4,276
|$4,880
|Clean
|$2,894
|$3,912
|$4,463
|Average
|$2,359
|$3,185
|$3,631
|Rough
|$1,823
|$2,457
|$2,798
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,894
|$5,683
|$6,651
|Clean
|$3,564
|$5,200
|$6,084
|Average
|$2,905
|$4,232
|$4,948
|Rough
|$2,245
|$3,265
|$3,813
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,124
|$7,370
|$8,584
|Clean
|$4,690
|$6,743
|$7,852
|Average
|$3,822
|$5,489
|$6,387
|Rough
|$2,955
|$4,234
|$4,922
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,481
|$6,630
|$7,790
|Clean
|$4,102
|$6,065
|$7,125
|Average
|$3,343
|$4,937
|$5,796
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,809
|$4,466
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,559
|$6,612
|$7,721
|Clean
|$4,173
|$6,049
|$7,062
|Average
|$3,401
|$4,924
|$5,745
|Rough
|$2,629
|$3,798
|$4,427
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,475
|$7,942
|$9,274
|Clean
|$5,012
|$7,266
|$8,482
|Average
|$4,085
|$5,914
|$6,900
|Rough
|$3,157
|$4,563
|$5,317
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,551
|$6,601
|$7,708
|Clean
|$4,166
|$6,039
|$7,050
|Average
|$3,395
|$4,916
|$5,735
|Rough
|$2,624
|$3,792
|$4,419
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,071
|$7,290
|$8,489
|Clean
|$4,642
|$6,670
|$7,764
|Average
|$3,783
|$5,429
|$6,316
|Rough
|$2,924
|$4,188
|$4,867
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,481
|$6,509
|$7,604
|Clean
|$4,102
|$5,955
|$6,955
|Average
|$3,343
|$4,847
|$5,657
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,739
|$4,360