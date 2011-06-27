Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,799
|$2,093
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,580
|$1,838
|Average
|$798
|$1,140
|$1,326
|Rough
|$481
|$701
|$814
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Achieva SC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,739
|$2,001
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,527
|$1,756
|Average
|$796
|$1,102
|$1,267
|Rough
|$480
|$677
|$778