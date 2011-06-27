Estimated values
2000 Nissan Quest GXE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$871
|$1,380
|$1,638
|Clean
|$797
|$1,263
|$1,503
|Average
|$650
|$1,030
|$1,234
|Rough
|$502
|$796
|$965
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Quest SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$783
|$1,313
|$1,583
|Clean
|$717
|$1,202
|$1,453
|Average
|$584
|$979
|$1,193
|Rough
|$452
|$757
|$933
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Quest GLE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,626
|$1,928
|Clean
|$942
|$1,488
|$1,770
|Average
|$767
|$1,213
|$1,453
|Rough
|$593
|$937
|$1,136