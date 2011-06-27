Estimated values
1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,272
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,004
|$2,276
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,468
|$1,667
|Rough
|$686
|$931
|$1,058
Estimated values
1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$2,337
|$2,665
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,062
|$2,351
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,510
|$1,722
|Rough
|$697
|$958
|$1,093
Estimated values
1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,114
|$2,406
|Clean
|$1,398
|$1,864
|$2,122
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,365
|$1,555
|Rough
|$634
|$866
|$987