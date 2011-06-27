Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,301
|$17,381
|$19,967
|Clean
|$15,046
|$17,093
|$19,624
|Average
|$14,537
|$16,517
|$18,940
|Rough
|$14,028
|$15,942
|$18,255
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,855
|$16,866
|$19,364
|Clean
|$14,608
|$16,587
|$19,032
|Average
|$14,114
|$16,028
|$18,368
|Rough
|$13,620
|$15,470
|$17,704