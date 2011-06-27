  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Titan
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Nissan Titan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,424$18,046$21,456
Clean$11,581$16,811$19,955
Average$9,895$14,340$16,952
Rough$8,209$11,869$13,948
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,114$8,895$10,582
Clean$5,699$8,286$9,841
Average$4,869$7,068$8,360
Rough$4,040$5,850$6,879
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,678$9,850$11,773
Clean$6,225$9,176$10,949
Average$5,319$7,827$9,301
Rough$4,412$6,478$7,653
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,908$8,735$9,857
Clean$6,439$8,137$9,167
Average$5,502$6,941$7,787
Rough$4,564$5,745$6,408
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,738$6,853$7,543
Clean$5,349$6,384$7,015
Average$4,570$5,445$5,959
Rough$3,792$4,507$4,904
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,472$11,020$13,169
Clean$6,965$10,265$12,247
Average$5,951$8,756$10,404
Rough$4,937$7,247$8,561
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,498$9,722$11,674
Clean$6,057$9,057$10,857
Average$5,175$7,725$9,223
Rough$4,294$6,394$7,589
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,632$10,731$12,614
Clean$7,114$9,996$11,731
Average$6,079$8,527$9,965
Rough$5,043$7,057$8,200
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,999$11,205$13,153
Clean$7,456$10,438$12,232
Average$6,371$8,903$10,391
Rough$5,285$7,369$8,550
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,424$9,159$10,821
Clean$5,988$8,532$10,064
Average$5,116$7,278$8,549
Rough$4,245$6,024$7,035
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,138$11,288$13,203
Clean$7,586$10,515$12,279
Average$6,481$8,969$10,431
Rough$5,377$7,424$8,583
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,397$11,568$13,497
Clean$7,827$10,776$12,553
Average$6,687$9,192$10,663
Rough$5,548$7,608$8,774
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,230$10,211$12,021
Clean$6,739$9,512$11,179
Average$5,758$8,113$9,497
Rough$4,777$6,715$7,814
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,424$9,159$10,821
Clean$5,988$8,532$10,064
Average$5,116$7,278$8,549
Rough$4,245$6,024$7,035
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,120$10,344$12,297
Clean$6,637$9,635$11,437
Average$5,671$8,219$9,716
Rough$4,705$6,803$7,994
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,596$10,718$12,614
Clean$7,080$9,984$11,731
Average$6,050$8,516$9,965
Rough$5,019$7,049$8,200
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,942$12,483$14,634
Clean$8,336$11,628$13,610
Average$7,122$9,919$11,562
Rough$5,909$8,210$9,513
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,928$9,819$11,573
Clean$6,458$9,146$10,763
Average$5,518$7,802$9,144
Rough$4,578$6,457$7,524
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,611$11,988$14,042
Clean$8,026$11,167$13,060
Average$6,858$9,526$11,094
Rough$5,689$7,884$9,129
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,186$12,786$14,975
Clean$8,562$11,911$13,927
Average$7,316$10,160$11,831
Rough$6,069$8,409$9,735
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,872$9,745$11,490
Clean$6,406$9,078$10,686
Average$5,474$7,744$9,078
Rough$4,541$6,409$7,469
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,872$9,745$11,490
Clean$6,406$9,078$10,686
Average$5,474$7,744$9,078
Rough$4,541$6,409$7,469
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,080$13,444$15,496
Clean$9,396$12,524$14,411
Average$8,028$10,683$12,242
Rough$6,660$8,842$10,073
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,874$12,443$14,020
Clean$9,204$11,591$13,039
Average$7,864$9,887$11,077
Rough$6,524$8,183$9,114
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,633$12,016$14,074
Clean$8,047$11,194$13,089
Average$6,875$9,548$11,119
Rough$5,704$7,903$9,149
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,819$9,767$10,964
Clean$7,289$9,099$10,197
Average$6,228$7,761$8,662
Rough$5,167$6,424$7,128
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,995$9,906$11,674
Clean$6,521$9,228$10,857
Average$5,571$7,871$9,223
Rough$4,622$6,515$7,589
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,010$11,218$13,169
Clean$7,467$10,450$12,247
Average$6,380$8,914$10,404
Rough$5,293$7,378$8,561
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,364$10,384$12,219
Clean$6,864$9,673$11,364
Average$5,865$8,251$9,654
Rough$4,865$6,829$7,943
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,509$10,573$12,434
Clean$7,000$9,849$11,563
Average$5,981$8,401$9,823
Rough$4,962$6,953$8,083
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,364$11,797$13,882
Clean$7,796$10,989$12,910
Average$6,661$9,374$10,967
Rough$5,526$7,759$9,024
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,241$10,127$11,881
Clean$6,749$9,433$11,049
Average$5,767$8,047$9,386
Rough$4,784$6,660$7,724
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,026$11,765$14,031
Clean$7,481$10,960$13,049
Average$6,392$9,349$11,085
Rough$5,303$7,738$9,122
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,710$10,660$12,454
Clean$7,187$9,930$11,583
Average$6,141$8,471$9,840
Rough$5,094$7,011$8,096
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,364$10,485$12,381
Clean$6,864$9,767$11,514
Average$5,865$8,331$9,781
Rough$4,865$6,896$8,049
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,901$11,283$13,335
Clean$7,365$10,510$12,402
Average$6,293$8,965$10,536
Rough$5,220$7,420$8,669
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,661$12,324$13,365
Clean$9,938$11,481$12,429
Average$8,491$9,793$10,559
Rough$7,044$8,105$8,688
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,345$9,398$11,249
Clean$5,914$8,755$10,461
Average$5,053$7,468$8,887
Rough$4,192$6,181$7,313
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,662$9,658$11,474
Clean$6,210$8,996$10,671
Average$5,306$7,674$9,065
Rough$4,402$6,352$7,459
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,326$8,626$10,619
Clean$4,965$8,035$9,876
Average$4,242$6,854$8,389
Rough$3,519$5,673$6,903
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,509$10,573$12,434
Clean$7,000$9,849$11,563
Average$5,981$8,401$9,823
Rough$4,962$6,953$8,083
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,014$12,480$14,588
Clean$8,403$11,626$13,567
Average$7,179$9,917$11,525
Rough$5,956$8,208$9,483
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,395$13,864$15,980
Clean$9,690$12,915$14,861
Average$8,279$11,017$12,625
Rough$6,868$9,118$10,388
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,497$10,557$12,416
Clean$6,989$9,834$11,547
Average$5,971$8,388$9,810
Rough$4,954$6,943$8,072
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,160$16,210$19,272
Clean$10,402$15,100$17,923
Average$8,888$12,880$15,226
Rough$7,374$10,661$12,528
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,633$12,016$14,074
Clean$8,047$11,194$13,089
Average$6,875$9,548$11,119
Rough$5,704$7,903$9,149
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,735$9,474$11,138
Clean$6,278$8,825$10,359
Average$5,364$7,528$8,800
Rough$4,450$6,230$7,241
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,232$13,410$15,944
Clean$8,605$12,492$14,828
Average$7,353$10,656$12,597
Rough$6,100$8,819$10,365
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,595$11,969$14,020
Clean$8,012$11,149$13,039
Average$6,845$9,510$11,077
Rough$5,679$7,871$9,114
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,062$9,993$11,773
Clean$6,583$9,308$10,949
Average$5,625$7,940$9,301
Rough$4,666$6,572$7,653
Sell my 2009 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,965 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,035 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,965 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,035 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,965 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,035 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Nissan Titan ranges from $3,519 to $10,619, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.