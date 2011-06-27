Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,424
|$18,046
|$21,456
|Clean
|$11,581
|$16,811
|$19,955
|Average
|$9,895
|$14,340
|$16,952
|Rough
|$8,209
|$11,869
|$13,948
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,114
|$8,895
|$10,582
|Clean
|$5,699
|$8,286
|$9,841
|Average
|$4,869
|$7,068
|$8,360
|Rough
|$4,040
|$5,850
|$6,879
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,678
|$9,850
|$11,773
|Clean
|$6,225
|$9,176
|$10,949
|Average
|$5,319
|$7,827
|$9,301
|Rough
|$4,412
|$6,478
|$7,653
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,908
|$8,735
|$9,857
|Clean
|$6,439
|$8,137
|$9,167
|Average
|$5,502
|$6,941
|$7,787
|Rough
|$4,564
|$5,745
|$6,408
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,738
|$6,853
|$7,543
|Clean
|$5,349
|$6,384
|$7,015
|Average
|$4,570
|$5,445
|$5,959
|Rough
|$3,792
|$4,507
|$4,904
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,472
|$11,020
|$13,169
|Clean
|$6,965
|$10,265
|$12,247
|Average
|$5,951
|$8,756
|$10,404
|Rough
|$4,937
|$7,247
|$8,561
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,498
|$9,722
|$11,674
|Clean
|$6,057
|$9,057
|$10,857
|Average
|$5,175
|$7,725
|$9,223
|Rough
|$4,294
|$6,394
|$7,589
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,632
|$10,731
|$12,614
|Clean
|$7,114
|$9,996
|$11,731
|Average
|$6,079
|$8,527
|$9,965
|Rough
|$5,043
|$7,057
|$8,200
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,999
|$11,205
|$13,153
|Clean
|$7,456
|$10,438
|$12,232
|Average
|$6,371
|$8,903
|$10,391
|Rough
|$5,285
|$7,369
|$8,550
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,424
|$9,159
|$10,821
|Clean
|$5,988
|$8,532
|$10,064
|Average
|$5,116
|$7,278
|$8,549
|Rough
|$4,245
|$6,024
|$7,035
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,138
|$11,288
|$13,203
|Clean
|$7,586
|$10,515
|$12,279
|Average
|$6,481
|$8,969
|$10,431
|Rough
|$5,377
|$7,424
|$8,583
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,397
|$11,568
|$13,497
|Clean
|$7,827
|$10,776
|$12,553
|Average
|$6,687
|$9,192
|$10,663
|Rough
|$5,548
|$7,608
|$8,774
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,230
|$10,211
|$12,021
|Clean
|$6,739
|$9,512
|$11,179
|Average
|$5,758
|$8,113
|$9,497
|Rough
|$4,777
|$6,715
|$7,814
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,424
|$9,159
|$10,821
|Clean
|$5,988
|$8,532
|$10,064
|Average
|$5,116
|$7,278
|$8,549
|Rough
|$4,245
|$6,024
|$7,035
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,120
|$10,344
|$12,297
|Clean
|$6,637
|$9,635
|$11,437
|Average
|$5,671
|$8,219
|$9,716
|Rough
|$4,705
|$6,803
|$7,994
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,596
|$10,718
|$12,614
|Clean
|$7,080
|$9,984
|$11,731
|Average
|$6,050
|$8,516
|$9,965
|Rough
|$5,019
|$7,049
|$8,200
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,942
|$12,483
|$14,634
|Clean
|$8,336
|$11,628
|$13,610
|Average
|$7,122
|$9,919
|$11,562
|Rough
|$5,909
|$8,210
|$9,513
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,928
|$9,819
|$11,573
|Clean
|$6,458
|$9,146
|$10,763
|Average
|$5,518
|$7,802
|$9,144
|Rough
|$4,578
|$6,457
|$7,524
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,611
|$11,988
|$14,042
|Clean
|$8,026
|$11,167
|$13,060
|Average
|$6,858
|$9,526
|$11,094
|Rough
|$5,689
|$7,884
|$9,129
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,186
|$12,786
|$14,975
|Clean
|$8,562
|$11,911
|$13,927
|Average
|$7,316
|$10,160
|$11,831
|Rough
|$6,069
|$8,409
|$9,735
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,872
|$9,745
|$11,490
|Clean
|$6,406
|$9,078
|$10,686
|Average
|$5,474
|$7,744
|$9,078
|Rough
|$4,541
|$6,409
|$7,469
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,872
|$9,745
|$11,490
|Clean
|$6,406
|$9,078
|$10,686
|Average
|$5,474
|$7,744
|$9,078
|Rough
|$4,541
|$6,409
|$7,469
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,080
|$13,444
|$15,496
|Clean
|$9,396
|$12,524
|$14,411
|Average
|$8,028
|$10,683
|$12,242
|Rough
|$6,660
|$8,842
|$10,073
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,874
|$12,443
|$14,020
|Clean
|$9,204
|$11,591
|$13,039
|Average
|$7,864
|$9,887
|$11,077
|Rough
|$6,524
|$8,183
|$9,114
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,633
|$12,016
|$14,074
|Clean
|$8,047
|$11,194
|$13,089
|Average
|$6,875
|$9,548
|$11,119
|Rough
|$5,704
|$7,903
|$9,149
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,819
|$9,767
|$10,964
|Clean
|$7,289
|$9,099
|$10,197
|Average
|$6,228
|$7,761
|$8,662
|Rough
|$5,167
|$6,424
|$7,128
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,995
|$9,906
|$11,674
|Clean
|$6,521
|$9,228
|$10,857
|Average
|$5,571
|$7,871
|$9,223
|Rough
|$4,622
|$6,515
|$7,589
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,010
|$11,218
|$13,169
|Clean
|$7,467
|$10,450
|$12,247
|Average
|$6,380
|$8,914
|$10,404
|Rough
|$5,293
|$7,378
|$8,561
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,364
|$10,384
|$12,219
|Clean
|$6,864
|$9,673
|$11,364
|Average
|$5,865
|$8,251
|$9,654
|Rough
|$4,865
|$6,829
|$7,943
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,509
|$10,573
|$12,434
|Clean
|$7,000
|$9,849
|$11,563
|Average
|$5,981
|$8,401
|$9,823
|Rough
|$4,962
|$6,953
|$8,083
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,364
|$11,797
|$13,882
|Clean
|$7,796
|$10,989
|$12,910
|Average
|$6,661
|$9,374
|$10,967
|Rough
|$5,526
|$7,759
|$9,024
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,241
|$10,127
|$11,881
|Clean
|$6,749
|$9,433
|$11,049
|Average
|$5,767
|$8,047
|$9,386
|Rough
|$4,784
|$6,660
|$7,724
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,026
|$11,765
|$14,031
|Clean
|$7,481
|$10,960
|$13,049
|Average
|$6,392
|$9,349
|$11,085
|Rough
|$5,303
|$7,738
|$9,122
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,710
|$10,660
|$12,454
|Clean
|$7,187
|$9,930
|$11,583
|Average
|$6,141
|$8,471
|$9,840
|Rough
|$5,094
|$7,011
|$8,096
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,364
|$10,485
|$12,381
|Clean
|$6,864
|$9,767
|$11,514
|Average
|$5,865
|$8,331
|$9,781
|Rough
|$4,865
|$6,896
|$8,049
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,901
|$11,283
|$13,335
|Clean
|$7,365
|$10,510
|$12,402
|Average
|$6,293
|$8,965
|$10,536
|Rough
|$5,220
|$7,420
|$8,669
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,661
|$12,324
|$13,365
|Clean
|$9,938
|$11,481
|$12,429
|Average
|$8,491
|$9,793
|$10,559
|Rough
|$7,044
|$8,105
|$8,688
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,345
|$9,398
|$11,249
|Clean
|$5,914
|$8,755
|$10,461
|Average
|$5,053
|$7,468
|$8,887
|Rough
|$4,192
|$6,181
|$7,313
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,662
|$9,658
|$11,474
|Clean
|$6,210
|$8,996
|$10,671
|Average
|$5,306
|$7,674
|$9,065
|Rough
|$4,402
|$6,352
|$7,459
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,326
|$8,626
|$10,619
|Clean
|$4,965
|$8,035
|$9,876
|Average
|$4,242
|$6,854
|$8,389
|Rough
|$3,519
|$5,673
|$6,903
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,509
|$10,573
|$12,434
|Clean
|$7,000
|$9,849
|$11,563
|Average
|$5,981
|$8,401
|$9,823
|Rough
|$4,962
|$6,953
|$8,083
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,014
|$12,480
|$14,588
|Clean
|$8,403
|$11,626
|$13,567
|Average
|$7,179
|$9,917
|$11,525
|Rough
|$5,956
|$8,208
|$9,483
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,395
|$13,864
|$15,980
|Clean
|$9,690
|$12,915
|$14,861
|Average
|$8,279
|$11,017
|$12,625
|Rough
|$6,868
|$9,118
|$10,388
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,497
|$10,557
|$12,416
|Clean
|$6,989
|$9,834
|$11,547
|Average
|$5,971
|$8,388
|$9,810
|Rough
|$4,954
|$6,943
|$8,072
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,160
|$16,210
|$19,272
|Clean
|$10,402
|$15,100
|$17,923
|Average
|$8,888
|$12,880
|$15,226
|Rough
|$7,374
|$10,661
|$12,528
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,633
|$12,016
|$14,074
|Clean
|$8,047
|$11,194
|$13,089
|Average
|$6,875
|$9,548
|$11,119
|Rough
|$5,704
|$7,903
|$9,149
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,735
|$9,474
|$11,138
|Clean
|$6,278
|$8,825
|$10,359
|Average
|$5,364
|$7,528
|$8,800
|Rough
|$4,450
|$6,230
|$7,241
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,232
|$13,410
|$15,944
|Clean
|$8,605
|$12,492
|$14,828
|Average
|$7,353
|$10,656
|$12,597
|Rough
|$6,100
|$8,819
|$10,365
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,595
|$11,969
|$14,020
|Clean
|$8,012
|$11,149
|$13,039
|Average
|$6,845
|$9,510
|$11,077
|Rough
|$5,679
|$7,871
|$9,114
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,062
|$9,993
|$11,773
|Clean
|$6,583
|$9,308
|$10,949
|Average
|$5,625
|$7,940
|$9,301
|Rough
|$4,666
|$6,572
|$7,653