Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,720
|$15,925
|$18,612
|Clean
|$12,144
|$15,197
|$17,737
|Average
|$10,990
|$13,739
|$15,989
|Rough
|$9,836
|$12,282
|$14,240
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,404
|$18,876
|$21,792
|Clean
|$14,706
|$18,012
|$20,768
|Average
|$13,309
|$16,285
|$18,720
|Rough
|$11,912
|$14,558
|$16,673
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,617
|$18,052
|$20,935
|Clean
|$13,954
|$17,226
|$19,952
|Average
|$12,628
|$15,574
|$17,985
|Rough
|$11,303
|$13,922
|$16,018
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,833
|$24,830
|$29,020
|Clean
|$18,934
|$23,694
|$27,657
|Average
|$17,135
|$21,421
|$24,930
|Rough
|$15,336
|$19,149
|$22,203
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,916
|$15,963
|$18,521
|Clean
|$12,331
|$15,232
|$17,650
|Average
|$11,159
|$13,772
|$15,910
|Rough
|$9,988
|$12,311
|$14,170
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,805
|$14,559
|$16,871
|Clean
|$11,270
|$13,893
|$16,078
|Average
|$10,199
|$12,561
|$14,493
|Rough
|$9,129
|$11,228
|$12,908
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,933
|$19,466
|$22,436
|Clean
|$15,210
|$18,575
|$21,382
|Average
|$13,765
|$16,794
|$19,274
|Rough
|$12,320
|$15,013
|$17,166
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,895
|$17,354
|$20,256
|Clean
|$13,264
|$16,560
|$19,305
|Average
|$12,004
|$14,972
|$17,402
|Rough
|$10,744
|$13,384
|$15,498
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,752
|$15,642
|$18,070
|Clean
|$12,174
|$14,926
|$17,221
|Average
|$11,017
|$13,495
|$15,523
|Rough
|$9,861
|$12,063
|$13,826
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,236
|$17,349
|$19,964
|Clean
|$13,590
|$16,555
|$19,026
|Average
|$12,299
|$14,967
|$17,151
|Rough
|$11,008
|$13,379
|$15,275
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,815
|$13,723
|$16,159
|Clean
|$10,325
|$13,095
|$15,400
|Average
|$9,344
|$11,839
|$13,881
|Rough
|$8,363
|$10,583
|$12,363
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,758
|$15,781
|$18,318
|Clean
|$12,179
|$15,059
|$17,458
|Average
|$11,022
|$13,615
|$15,737
|Rough
|$9,865
|$12,171
|$14,016
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,284
|$14,537
|$17,261
|Clean
|$10,772
|$13,872
|$16,450
|Average
|$9,749
|$12,542
|$14,828
|Rough
|$8,725
|$11,212
|$13,206
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,399
|$16,290
|$18,721
|Clean
|$12,792
|$15,545
|$17,842
|Average
|$11,577
|$14,054
|$16,083
|Rough
|$10,361
|$12,563
|$14,324