2013 Nissan Titan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,720$15,925$18,612
Clean$12,144$15,197$17,737
Average$10,990$13,739$15,989
Rough$9,836$12,282$14,240
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,404$18,876$21,792
Clean$14,706$18,012$20,768
Average$13,309$16,285$18,720
Rough$11,912$14,558$16,673
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,617$18,052$20,935
Clean$13,954$17,226$19,952
Average$12,628$15,574$17,985
Rough$11,303$13,922$16,018
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,833$24,830$29,020
Clean$18,934$23,694$27,657
Average$17,135$21,421$24,930
Rough$15,336$19,149$22,203
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,916$15,963$18,521
Clean$12,331$15,232$17,650
Average$11,159$13,772$15,910
Rough$9,988$12,311$14,170
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,805$14,559$16,871
Clean$11,270$13,893$16,078
Average$10,199$12,561$14,493
Rough$9,129$11,228$12,908
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,933$19,466$22,436
Clean$15,210$18,575$21,382
Average$13,765$16,794$19,274
Rough$12,320$15,013$17,166
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,895$17,354$20,256
Clean$13,264$16,560$19,305
Average$12,004$14,972$17,402
Rough$10,744$13,384$15,498
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,752$15,642$18,070
Clean$12,174$14,926$17,221
Average$11,017$13,495$15,523
Rough$9,861$12,063$13,826
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,236$17,349$19,964
Clean$13,590$16,555$19,026
Average$12,299$14,967$17,151
Rough$11,008$13,379$15,275
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,815$13,723$16,159
Clean$10,325$13,095$15,400
Average$9,344$11,839$13,881
Rough$8,363$10,583$12,363
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,758$15,781$18,318
Clean$12,179$15,059$17,458
Average$11,022$13,615$15,737
Rough$9,865$12,171$14,016
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,284$14,537$17,261
Clean$10,772$13,872$16,450
Average$9,749$12,542$14,828
Rough$8,725$11,212$13,206
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,399$16,290$18,721
Clean$12,792$15,545$17,842
Average$11,577$14,054$16,083
Rough$10,361$12,563$14,324
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,095 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,095 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,095 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Nissan Titan ranges from $8,363 to $16,159, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.