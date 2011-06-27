Estimated values
1990 Nissan Stanza GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,458
|$1,903
|Clean
|$561
|$1,280
|$1,670
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$242
|$568
|$740
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Stanza XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,458
|$1,903
|Clean
|$561
|$1,280
|$1,670
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$242
|$568
|$740