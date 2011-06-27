Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Bravada Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$1,853
|$2,123
|Clean
|$1,167
|$1,660
|$1,909
|Average
|$896
|$1,276
|$1,481
|Rough
|$626
|$892
|$1,053
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Bravada 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$1,923
|$2,190
|Clean
|$1,235
|$1,723
|$1,969
|Average
|$948
|$1,324
|$1,528
|Rough
|$662
|$926
|$1,087