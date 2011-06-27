  1. Home
2001 Oldsmobile Alero Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,112$2,601$2,873
Clean$1,854$2,289$2,528
Average$1,340$1,664$1,839
Rough$825$1,040$1,150
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,920$2,386$2,646
Clean$1,686$2,100$2,329
Average$1,218$1,527$1,694
Rough$750$954$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,930$2,353$2,589
Clean$1,695$2,070$2,278
Average$1,225$1,505$1,657
Rough$754$941$1,037
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,835$2,228$2,447
Clean$1,612$1,961$2,154
Average$1,164$1,426$1,567
Rough$717$891$980
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,984$2,458$2,722
Clean$1,742$2,163$2,395
Average$1,259$1,573$1,743
Rough$775$983$1,090
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL4 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,920$2,386$2,646
Clean$1,686$2,100$2,329
Average$1,218$1,527$1,694
Rough$750$954$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,984$2,458$2,722
Clean$1,742$2,163$2,395
Average$1,259$1,573$1,743
Rough$775$983$1,090
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,835$2,225$2,443
Clean$1,612$1,958$2,150
Average$1,164$1,424$1,564
Rough$717$890$978
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,874$2,329$2,582
Clean$1,645$2,049$2,272
Average$1,189$1,490$1,653
Rough$732$931$1,034
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,124$2,615$2,888
Clean$1,866$2,301$2,542
Average$1,348$1,673$1,849
Rough$830$1,045$1,156
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Oldsmobile Alero on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,695 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,070 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
