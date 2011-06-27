Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,112
|$2,601
|$2,873
|Clean
|$1,854
|$2,289
|$2,528
|Average
|$1,340
|$1,664
|$1,839
|Rough
|$825
|$1,040
|$1,150
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,920
|$2,386
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,100
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,527
|$1,694
|Rough
|$750
|$954
|$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$2,353
|$2,589
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,070
|$2,278
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,505
|$1,657
|Rough
|$754
|$941
|$1,037
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,228
|$2,447
|Clean
|$1,612
|$1,961
|$2,154
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,426
|$1,567
|Rough
|$717
|$891
|$980
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$2,458
|$2,722
|Clean
|$1,742
|$2,163
|$2,395
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,573
|$1,743
|Rough
|$775
|$983
|$1,090
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL4 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,920
|$2,386
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,100
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,527
|$1,694
|Rough
|$750
|$954
|$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$2,458
|$2,722
|Clean
|$1,742
|$2,163
|$2,395
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,573
|$1,743
|Rough
|$775
|$983
|$1,090
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,225
|$2,443
|Clean
|$1,612
|$1,958
|$2,150
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,424
|$1,564
|Rough
|$717
|$890
|$978
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$2,329
|$2,582
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,049
|$2,272
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,490
|$1,653
|Rough
|$732
|$931
|$1,034
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$2,615
|$2,888
|Clean
|$1,866
|$2,301
|$2,542
|Average
|$1,348
|$1,673
|$1,849
|Rough
|$830
|$1,045
|$1,156