Estimated values
2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,902
|$2,297
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,699
|$2,054
|Average
|$786
|$1,294
|$1,569
|Rough
|$532
|$890
|$1,084
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,611
|$2,101
|$2,367
|Clean
|$1,435
|$1,877
|$2,117
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,430
|$1,617
|Rough
|$734
|$983
|$1,117
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Sentra 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,186
|$2,530
|Clean
|$1,382
|$1,953
|$2,263
|Average
|$1,044
|$1,488
|$1,728
|Rough
|$706
|$1,023
|$1,194
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,106
|$1,711
|$2,037
|Clean
|$986
|$1,529
|$1,822
|Average
|$745
|$1,165
|$1,391
|Rough
|$504
|$800
|$961
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,938
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,732
|$2,055
|Average
|$856
|$1,320
|$1,570
|Rough
|$579
|$907
|$1,084
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,744
|$2,113
|Clean
|$943
|$1,558
|$1,890
|Average
|$713
|$1,187
|$1,443
|Rough
|$482
|$816
|$997
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$2,468
|$2,877
|Clean
|$1,523
|$2,205
|$2,573
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,680
|$1,965
|Rough
|$778
|$1,155
|$1,358