Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Mitsubishi Galant
I have driven the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Corolla, as well as the Nissan Altima. For the overall driving experience/price/service my Mitsubishi Galant wins. I recently traded a 2004 for a new 2007 model and I could not be any happier. I never had any problems with the 2004, I just wanted a new vehicle. It has plenty of room, runs smooth and fast, and gets good gas mileage. It is all about the money and for the money - well go drive one for yourself and see.
Very Good Car
I previously had an '06 Galant GTS, but traded up because of the interior and exterior improvements. The use of the mivec V6 from the Eclipse makes the car much smoother and more responsive than the previous 230hp V6. The 5-speed automatic transmission makes slightly sharper shifts and has improved my gas mileage. Probably the most notable improvement is the interior fit in finish, nothin' shakes or is lose, and the car is much quieter on the rode. I opted for the navigation system which is much better than in the Accord and Maxima. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is one of the best on the market. Lastly, the suspension provides a better feel around the corners than the previous generation's did.
Good So Far
This maybe one of the most fun cars I have ever driven. I have had two Mercedes and they were not as much fun as my Ralliart. It is a very nice car!
Love This Car
This is my first Mitsubishi...and I love the way it rides and handles. The 160 HP 4-cylinder engine is very peppy. I bought it instead of the "6" for better fuel economy. I'm getting about 22 - 23 MPG in mostly city driving. It is very roomy inside. The back seat has a lot of leg room. It has air bags everywhere. Plus it has a 5 star front and side impact rating from the government. I like that. Try it, you'll like it.
Sporty Ride, Sedan Feel
I just got the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES and love the feel and ride. I feel like I'm driving a sports car. It has a BMW-like feel and plenty of room, like a nice sized sedan. It is still very new, so I have to break it in. Its engine was a bit noisy at first iat slow speeds. I love the visibility and ride.
