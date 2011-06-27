Estimated values
1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,890
|$2,335
|Clean
|$942
|$1,673
|$2,068
|Average
|$693
|$1,241
|$1,536
|Rough
|$444
|$808
|$1,004
1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata Limited 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$850
|$1,587
|$1,987
|Clean
|$751
|$1,406
|$1,760
|Average
|$552
|$1,042
|$1,307
|Rough
|$353
|$679
|$854