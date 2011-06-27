Estimated values
2008 Pontiac G8 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,374
|$5,321
|$5,879
|Clean
|$4,014
|$4,890
|$5,394
|Average
|$3,294
|$4,026
|$4,422
|Rough
|$2,574
|$3,163
|$3,450
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac G8 GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,717
|$7,043
|$7,821
|Clean
|$5,246
|$6,472
|$7,174
|Average
|$4,305
|$5,329
|$5,882
|Rough
|$3,364
|$4,187
|$4,589