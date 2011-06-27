Estimated values
2002 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,757
|$4,999
|$6,238
|Clean
|$2,450
|$4,451
|$5,550
|Average
|$1,836
|$3,356
|$4,175
|Rough
|$1,222
|$2,261
|$2,799
Estimated values
2002 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,675
|$2,328
|$2,696
|Clean
|$1,488
|$2,073
|$2,399
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,563
|$1,804
|Rough
|$742
|$1,053
|$1,210
Estimated values
2002 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,642
|$2,313
|$2,692
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,059
|$2,395
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,553
|$1,801
|Rough
|$728
|$1,046
|$1,208
Estimated values
2002 Acura RSX Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,274
|$6,890
|$8,882
|Clean
|$2,909
|$6,136
|$7,903
|Average
|$2,180
|$4,626
|$5,944
|Rough
|$1,451
|$3,117
|$3,985
Estimated values
2002 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,322
|$2,701
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,068
|$2,403
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,559
|$1,808
|Rough
|$731
|$1,050
|$1,212