Vehicle overview

Mini isn't shy about building slightly different versions of pretty much the same car, and the 2016 Mini Cooper Paceman is a prime example. While following the basic silhouette of the previous-generation Cooper hatchback on which it's based, the Paceman is roughly 15 inches longer and 4.5 inches taller than its progenitor. The result is elevated seating for all, plus a welcome injection of legroom for a pair of backseat passengers. Unlike in the Paceman's four-door Countryman sibling, however, those rear passengers will need an uncommon level of agility to get in and out with anything resembling grace.

At a glance, the 2016 Mini Cooper Paceman may not look that different from the familiar Countryman crossover, but it's got a two-door character all its own.

As such, the Paceman isn't the most practical Mini, nor is it the most athletic. Still, the sport-tuned suspension delivers crisp handling that's enhanced by spot-on steering feel, minimizing the typical vagueness of a crossover despite the elevated driving perch. Thanks to its Countryman genes, the Paceman offers all-wheel drive as an option, setting it apart from most other two-door models that shoppers might consider. Acceleration from the turbocharged Cooper S and John Cooper Works models is always lively, though the base version's anemic 121-horsepower engine just doesn't have enough juice to move this big hatchback about with anything resembling enthusiasm.

Inside, it's clear that the Paceman is a holdover from the previous Mini generation. The oversize center-mounted speedometer and style-over-substance switchgear have begun to look a little dated. The growth spurt of the current, third-generation Cooper hardtop has also moved the two cars closer in regards to cargo space, as the Paceman now offers only 4 more cubic feet of cargo space. The takeaway is that in today's marketplace, the 2016 Paceman is a mixed bag, delivering plenty of distinctive Mini character but also suffering from age-related quirks.

With these downsides in mind, we'd encourage you to check out more traditional compact crossovers like the 2016 Ford Escape and 2016 Mazda CX-5, both of which still offer a sporty driving experience along with four doors and significantly larger cabins. You could also look at the new breed of subcompact crossovers, such as the Fiat 500X and Mazda CX-3, or the new Hyundai Tucson, which offers fresh style in an in-between size. If it's maximum grins-per-mile you seek, the 2016 Ford Focus ST and 2016 Volkswagen GTI are great performers, reasonably priced and roomier inside than the Paceman.

Nonetheless, the 2016 Mini Cooper Paceman is unabashedly a niche offering. If the idea of a high-stepping hatchback coupe with plenty of flair is what you want, this Mini is just the thing.

We Recommend

How you customize your Mini is up to you, but we'd use the Paceman Cooper S as a jumping-off point. The base engine provides fairly underwhelming acceleration.