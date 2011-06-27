  1. Home
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Cooper Paceman
5.0
1 reviews
All weather pocket rocket

Daniel Stephens , 03/10/2018
S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
While it’s not for everyone, we love our Paceman. Sporty and responsive to drive. It can fit 4 actual adults with the rear bucket seats and it’s all in a nice looking package. The interior isn’t exactly intuitive but before long it’s manageable.

