Used 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman Consumer Reviews

Daniel Stephens , 03/10/2018 S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

While it’s not for everyone, we love our Paceman. Sporty and responsive to drive. It can fit 4 actual adults with the rear bucket seats and it’s all in a nice looking package. The interior isn’t exactly intuitive but before long it’s manageable.