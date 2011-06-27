  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Tracer
  4. Used 1991 Mercury Tracer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1991 Mercury Tracer Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Mercury Tracer for Sale
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,760
Used Tracer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Tracer receives a mighty makeover. Base notchback and wagon body styles share the Escort's base engine, but the up-level LTS receives a much more powerful Mazda DOHC engine that produces 127 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Tracer.

5(0%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Tracer
Robin425,08/28/2002
I purchased my tracer in 1997, and had problems with it almost immediately. The biggest problem I've had was with the transmission. I had to have it replaced, which ended up being very expensive even though my Dad was able to do most of the work himself. I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.
It's worth it.
Some Guy In Chicago,07/16/2003
as soon as i started to drive this car, it was awesome, especially since i have the 1.8L mazda engine in it, it can really keep up with some good quality street machines
Great Little Car!
kurketh,04/03/2003
This little wagon is the second most reliable car I have ever owned, next to my '77 Camaro. It gets great gas mileage in both city and especially highway. It has plenty of room for trips to Home Depot, or taking my two Dobermans to the park. Of course, don't expect to win any races (hah!), and other drivers seem to take pleasure in cutting you off.
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Mercury Tracer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mercury Tracer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mercury Tracer

Used 1991 Mercury Tracer Overview

The Used 1991 Mercury Tracer is offered in the following submodels: Tracer Sedan, Tracer Wagon. Available styles include LTS 4dr Sedan, 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mercury Tracer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mercury Tracers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mercury Tracer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mercury Tracer.

Can't find a used 1991 Mercury Tracers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Tracer for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,773.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Tracer for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,215.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,963.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mercury Tracer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Tracer lease specials

Related Used 1991 Mercury Tracer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles