1991 Mercury Tracer Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,760
Used Tracer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Tracer receives a mighty makeover. Base notchback and wagon body styles share the Escort's base engine, but the up-level LTS receives a much more powerful Mazda DOHC engine that produces 127 horsepower.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Tracer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Robin425,08/28/2002
I purchased my tracer in 1997, and had problems with it almost immediately. The biggest problem I've had was with the transmission. I had to have it replaced, which ended up being very expensive even though my Dad was able to do most of the work himself. I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.
Some Guy In Chicago,07/16/2003
as soon as i started to drive this car, it was awesome, especially since i have the 1.8L mazda engine in it, it can really keep up with some good quality street machines
kurketh,04/03/2003
This little wagon is the second most reliable car I have ever owned, next to my '77 Camaro. It gets great gas mileage in both city and especially highway. It has plenty of room for trips to Home Depot, or taking my two Dobermans to the park. Of course, don't expect to win any races (hah!), and other drivers seem to take pleasure in cutting you off.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mercury Tracer features & specs
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Tracer
Related Used 1991 Mercury Tracer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons