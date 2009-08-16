5 star reviews: 53 %

4 star reviews: 29 %

3 star reviews: 18 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 17 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, It grows on you

wardwoo , 01/10/2009

I bought this car from the dealership my brother works for. He found and researched it for me, decided it was a decent choice for my current situation. Thank you bro! It's already payed for itself in more ways than one. Great buy for the money and reliable as can can be. No problems so far other than the check engine light (duh, check everything and if nothing's wrong ignore it, it's just a new light on your dash) great gas mileage, decent handling, gets through snow awesome for some reason (have a 5- speed) and can do a 1 turn on a one way street (or side walk) get it? Don't feel wronged if you purchase one. Just check your fluids and you'll be fine, just like any maintenance car work.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car

borgward , 06/09/2009

My girlfriend bought it on her own. I was very impressed from the beginning. She gave it to me after 3 years when she bought a Toyota Corolla as the Tracer was no longer available. The interior and exterior still look almost brand new. 5 speed manual. 28 MPG once, 45 MPG once, 34 to 37 in town. I get 39mpg at 75 to 85 MPH w/AC on the Hwy. 170000+ miles. The repairs have been power steering hose, recommended timing belt replacement and recently the alternator. Oh After we had the car 1 day the r headlamp receptacal had to be replaced, and replaced 2 more times. The headlight housings started turning opaque after the first year. Would like station wagon w/5 speed manual.

3.125 out of 5 stars, ugh, this car

rayne , 08/16/2009

Ok, i've had this car for a few years now, engine wise, short of alternator and serpentine belt, no problem. Gets good mileage on highway, starts when ye need it to, maybe a little grumpy about it in the winter, but starts. body wise, problem problem problem, to the point of safety issue, and i mean brakes. My emergency brake gets fixed (at different garages) a couple times a year, it hangs up, locks the tire, breaks, etc. Most recently my other brakes froze up, causing yet another expensive repair. If you have a thousand a year to spare to keep this car in safe running condition, go for it.

4 out of 5 stars, It's been my baby

Sarah , 01/18/2010

This was also my first car...I've had it for about four years now. I agree with all of the other positive reviews. This car has been almost totally reliable and have had few and far fetched problems with it. Overall its been a great car!

