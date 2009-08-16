  1. Home
Used 1999 Mercury Tracer

1999 Mercury Tracer 4 Dr LS Sedan
+1
(17)

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • A high-tech engine and overall solid feel make this an excellent entry-level Mercury.

Vehicle overview

The Tracer has been Mercury's bread-and-butter car since it replaced the Lynx model in 1988. Think of it as the car that brings consumers into the Mercury family. The Tracer's low price, decent reliability and above average crash test scores have consistently offered recent college grads and young families an attractive set of American wheels.

After a major redesign in 1997, the Tracer has seen only minor upgrades in '98 and '99. The one and only engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with overhead-cam and split port induction. Each intake port is fed by two intake manifold runners. This design allows for maximum efficiency and performance at both low and high rpm. It helps the Tracer make 110 horsepower at 5,000 rpm while still being classified as a low emissions vehicle (LEV) in the state of California.

One-piece body construction, a cross-car beam and stiffer stabilizer bars give Mercury's smallest car the confidence young buyers enjoy when traveling along winding roads or cruising at highway speeds. An Integrated Control Panel combines stereo and climate controls for a more efficient use of dash space.

Striking a more mature chord, the latest Tracer has fewer cut-lines and a more polished demeanor than previous models. We find this ironic considering how much fun the new one promises to be. In the end, we feel that the Tracer is a real winner; no more increased blood pressure when merging with freeway traffic, no more shaking like a willow when driving over uneven pavement. Mercury has done a fine job bringing this car up-to-date and we are starting to see quite a few of these latest generation Tracers on the road.

1999 Highlights

The Tracer gets a new sport wagon model to help extend its appeal to young buyers. The LS Sport Wagon model comes standard with leather seating surfaces and 15-inch wheels. Other changes include a standard interior trunk release on all sedans. A remote keyless entry and AM/FM cassette player is standard on LS models.
Used 1999 Mercury Tracer pricing

in Ashburn, VA
1999 Mercury Tracer price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercury Tracer.

5 star reviews: 53%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 18%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • engine
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • oil
  • wheels & tires
  • dashboard
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • acceleration
  • doors
  • spaciousness
  • transmission
  • value
  • interior
  • sound system
  • lights
  • safety
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, It grows on you
wardwoo,

I bought this car from the dealership my brother works for. He found and researched it for me, decided it was a decent choice for my current situation. Thank you bro! It's already payed for itself in more ways than one. Great buy for the money and reliable as can can be. No problems so far other than the check engine light (duh, check everything and if nothing's wrong ignore it, it's just a new light on your dash) great gas mileage, decent handling, gets through snow awesome for some reason (have a 5- speed) and can do a 1 turn on a one way street (or side walk) get it? Don't feel wronged if you purchase one. Just check your fluids and you'll be fine, just like any maintenance car work.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car
borgward,

My girlfriend bought it on her own. I was very impressed from the beginning. She gave it to me after 3 years when she bought a Toyota Corolla as the Tracer was no longer available. The interior and exterior still look almost brand new. 5 speed manual. 28 MPG once, 45 MPG once, 34 to 37 in town. I get 39mpg at 75 to 85 MPH w/AC on the Hwy. 170000+ miles. The repairs have been power steering hose, recommended timing belt replacement and recently the alternator. Oh After we had the car 1 day the r headlamp receptacal had to be replaced, and replaced 2 more times. The headlight housings started turning opaque after the first year. Would like station wagon w/5 speed manual.

3.125 out of 5 stars, ugh, this car
rayne,

Ok, i've had this car for a few years now, engine wise, short of alternator and serpentine belt, no problem. Gets good mileage on highway, starts when ye need it to, maybe a little grumpy about it in the winter, but starts. body wise, problem problem problem, to the point of safety issue, and i mean brakes. My emergency brake gets fixed (at different garages) a couple times a year, it hangs up, locks the tire, breaks, etc. Most recently my other brakes froze up, causing yet another expensive repair. If you have a thousand a year to spare to keep this car in safe running condition, go for it.

4 out of 5 stars, It's been my baby
Sarah,

This was also my first car...I've had it for about four years now. I agree with all of the other positive reviews. This car has been almost totally reliable and have had few and far fetched problems with it. Overall its been a great car!

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

Features & Specs

LS 4dr Sedan features & specs
LS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
GS 4dr Sedan features & specs
GS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mercury Tracer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ

Is the Mercury Tracer a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1999 Tracer both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercury Tracer fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tracer gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tracer has 12.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercury Tracer. Learn more

Is the Mercury Tracer reliable?

To determine whether the Mercury Tracer is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tracer. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tracer's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1999 Mercury Tracer a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1999 Mercury Tracer is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1999 Tracer is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1999 Mercury Tracer?

The least-expensive 1999 Mercury Tracer is the 1999 Mercury Tracer GS 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercury Tracer?

    If you're interested in the Mercury Tracer, the next question is, which Tracer model is right for you? Tracer variants include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Tracer models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1999 Mercury Tracer

    Used 1999 Mercury Tracer Overview

    The Used 1999 Mercury Tracer is offered in the following submodels: Tracer Sedan, Tracer Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Wagon.

    What do people think of the 1999 Mercury Tracer?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1999 Mercury Tracer and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1999 Tracer 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1999 Tracer.

