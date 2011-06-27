  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1994 Mercury Tracer Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A driver-side airbag is introduced on all models. New alloy wheels and optional antilock brakes show up on the LTS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Tracer.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(16%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Air Conditioning
IMissTheBannerPlane,04/22/2010
'94 Tracer has the best air conditioning unit . With my fav Lincoln/ Mercury service mechanic.. The car is a real gem. The back seat can lie flat and combined with the trunk.. there isn't anything you can't move. i've carried D J equipment.. Christmas trees..glass desks.. yukka trees..6 ft speakers..10 foot lighting..hd tv.. treadmill.. etc... that a friend with a Caddy couldn't.
Make lemonade cause this one's a lemon
CTP,02/28/2003
Nothing but a disappointment from day one! Handled okay, had okay gas mileage, but burned thru transmissions like a teenaged girl goes thru boybands! Parts were expensive and even when under warranty, the dealership never could fix it right. I went thru 2 engines, 3 heater cores, and 4 (count em four!!!) transmissions. Engine had no power or pickup (either of the two!) and I will not be buying another Mercury / Ford ever again!
Excellent Car!
Samantha Yawn,05/12/2005
I love everything about this car. It is a great car to drive and really reliable on gas. I kept my gas for a whole month and then only had to pay about $10. So, it is really reliable. I never had to do any kind of repairs on it at all.
1994 Tracer Trio Review
TRice,08/09/2004
I have owned this vehicle since it was new. The only mahor thing that has ever happened to it was when the timing belt broke on the interstate. In fact, that wouldn't have happened if we had replaced it when we should have. In a time of outrageous gasoline prices, the Tracer gets me back and forth to work on about $10 a week. The air conditioner is still ice cold, the brakes have only been replaced once. I love this car and would definitely consider another purchase of a Ford product.
See all 6 reviews of the 1994 Mercury Tracer
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercury Tracer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mercury Tracer

