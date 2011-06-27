1994 Mercury Tracer Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,762
Used Tracer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A driver-side airbag is introduced on all models. New alloy wheels and optional antilock brakes show up on the LTS.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Tracer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
IMissTheBannerPlane,04/22/2010
'94 Tracer has the best air conditioning unit . With my fav Lincoln/ Mercury service mechanic.. The car is a real gem. The back seat can lie flat and combined with the trunk.. there isn't anything you can't move. i've carried D J equipment.. Christmas trees..glass desks.. yukka trees..6 ft speakers..10 foot lighting..hd tv.. treadmill.. etc... that a friend with a Caddy couldn't.
CTP,02/28/2003
Nothing but a disappointment from day one! Handled okay, had okay gas mileage, but burned thru transmissions like a teenaged girl goes thru boybands! Parts were expensive and even when under warranty, the dealership never could fix it right. I went thru 2 engines, 3 heater cores, and 4 (count em four!!!) transmissions. Engine had no power or pickup (either of the two!) and I will not be buying another Mercury / Ford ever again!
Samantha Yawn,05/12/2005
I love everything about this car. It is a great car to drive and really reliable on gas. I kept my gas for a whole month and then only had to pay about $10. So, it is really reliable. I never had to do any kind of repairs on it at all.
TRice,08/09/2004
I have owned this vehicle since it was new. The only mahor thing that has ever happened to it was when the timing belt broke on the interstate. In fact, that wouldn't have happened if we had replaced it when we should have. In a time of outrageous gasoline prices, the Tracer gets me back and forth to work on about $10 a week. The air conditioner is still ice cold, the brakes have only been replaced once. I love this car and would definitely consider another purchase of a Ford product.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mercury Tracer features & specs
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Tracer
Related Used 1994 Mercury Tracer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons