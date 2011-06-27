1992 Mercury Tracer Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Used Tracer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercury Tracer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Lucy,03/15/2006
I have had so many problems with this car. I just got a list a mile long about whats wrong with it brakes, tie rod, fluid, alignment etc etc etc. Of course there's no way of knowing if its because the person before me didn't take care of it or not.
rimuhammad,04/26/2004
the '92 tracer was bought used with 156,000 miles. it is a 5-speed stick, which makes driving the car fun. the clutch was replaced, so it shifts smoothly
Jackie Beals,10/03/2006
We bought our Tracer used nearly 5 years ago, and have driven it about 140,000 miles since then. It has occasional problems getting stuck in high gear when slowing at a stoplight or tollbooth, but the mechanic has never experienced the problem when they test-drive it. Otherwise it is very reliable, its only problems have been tire or battery problems, no mechanical failures. It has good pick-up on the highway (cruises happily at 70-75 mph), and is comfortable -- especially for a small person.
Mandy,06/07/2003
my dad got me this car thinking it would be a great teen first car and all we have had is trouble Starter Brakes and everything imaginable cracked head is the worst!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mercury Tracer features & specs
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Tracer
Related Used 1992 Mercury Tracer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons