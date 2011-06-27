  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1992 Mercury Tracer Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercury Tracer.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.5
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mercury
Lucy,03/15/2006
I have had so many problems with this car. I just got a list a mile long about whats wrong with it brakes, tie rod, fluid, alignment etc etc etc. Of course there's no way of knowing if its because the person before me didn't take care of it or not.
rim's tracer
rimuhammad,04/26/2004
the '92 tracer was bought used with 156,000 miles. it is a 5-speed stick, which makes driving the car fun. the clutch was replaced, so it shifts smoothly
good things about Tracer
Jackie Beals,10/03/2006
We bought our Tracer used nearly 5 years ago, and have driven it about 140,000 miles since then. It has occasional problems getting stuck in high gear when slowing at a stoplight or tollbooth, but the mechanic has never experienced the problem when they test-drive it. Otherwise it is very reliable, its only problems have been tire or battery problems, no mechanical failures. It has good pick-up on the highway (cruises happily at 70-75 mph), and is comfortable -- especially for a small person.
terrible everything
Mandy,06/07/2003
my dad got me this car thinking it would be a great teen first car and all we have had is trouble Starter Brakes and everything imaginable cracked head is the worst!
See all 4 reviews of the 1992 Mercury Tracer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mercury Tracer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mercury Tracer

Used 1992 Mercury Tracer Overview

The Used 1992 Mercury Tracer is offered in the following submodels: Tracer Sedan, Tracer Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, and LTS 4dr Sedan.

