Used 1991 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews

My Tracer Robin425 , 08/28/2002 0 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my tracer in 1997, and had problems with it almost immediately. The biggest problem I've had was with the transmission. I had to have it replaced, which ended up being very expensive even though my Dad was able to do most of the work himself. I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend. Report Abuse

It's worth it. Some Guy In Chicago , 07/16/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful as soon as i started to drive this car, it was awesome, especially since i have the 1.8L mazda engine in it, it can really keep up with some good quality street machines Report Abuse