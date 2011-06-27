Used 1991 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews
My Tracer
I purchased my tracer in 1997, and had problems with it almost immediately. The biggest problem I've had was with the transmission. I had to have it replaced, which ended up being very expensive even though my Dad was able to do most of the work himself. I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.
It's worth it.
as soon as i started to drive this car, it was awesome, especially since i have the 1.8L mazda engine in it, it can really keep up with some good quality street machines
Great Little Car!
This little wagon is the second most reliable car I have ever owned, next to my '77 Camaro. It gets great gas mileage in both city and especially highway. It has plenty of room for trips to Home Depot, or taking my two Dobermans to the park. Of course, don't expect to win any races (hah!), and other drivers seem to take pleasure in cutting you off.
