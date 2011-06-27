  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1998 Mercury Tracer Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Economical transportation. Willing engine.
  • Ugly front end.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Tracer has been Mercury's bread-and-butter car for years. Think of it as the car that brings consumers into the Mercury family. The Tracer's low price, decent reliability and above average crash test scores have consistently offered recent college grads and young families an attractive set of American wheels. Last year, in face of increasingly stiff competition, Mercury decided to redesign its entry-level vehicle.

The Tracer needed help in three major areas; the first is power. The old 1.9-liter four-banger just wasn't getting the job done against the newer cars. Heck, the lowly Hyundai Accent and Suzuki Esteem had more power available than the base 1996 Tracer. To tackle this, Mercury replaced the old powerplant with a two-liter overhead-cam engine that produces 20 percent more horsepower and 14 percent more torque than the one it replaced. This difference in engines is most readily noticed under hard acceleration; what was once a noisy bumpy affair is now a smooth, quite one.

Mercury's second area of concern was with body stiffness and vibration. Second-generation Tracers are notoriously wiggly over rough surfaces. The Tracer's tendency to shake, which leads to a lot of rattle-and-roll, can really punish passengers on long commutes. One-piece body construction, a cross-car beam and stiffer stabilizer bars solve this problem by radically improving the Tracer's torsional rigidity.

Fit and finish, the Tracer's third problem area, are also refined by the one-piece body construction; windows and doors fit better and are less likely to let in the weather. The instrument panel, a long-standing sore spot among Tracer owners, has been brought up to speed by the introduction of Mercury's Integrated Control Panel, first seen on the 1996 Sable. The ICP reduces dashboard clutter by combining the stereo and climate controls. The single-unit ICP is very easy to use and allows eyes-on-the-road operation of its systems. Further interior improvements include rear-seat heater ducts, an upgraded six-speaker audio system and nicer upholstery and dashboard materials.

Of lesser importance is the Tracer's new sheetmetal. Striking a more mature chord, the new Tracer has fewer cut-lines and a more polished demeanor than previous models. We find this ironic considering how much more fun the new one promises to be. In the end, we feel that Tracer is a real winner; no more increased blood pressure when merging with freeway traffic, no more shaking like a willow when driving over uneven pavement. Mercury has done a fine job updating this car. We are to starting see quite a few of these new Tracers on the road.

1998 Highlights

No changes to Mercury's recently redesigned entry-level car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mercury Tracer.

5(50%)
4(42%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

98 tracer
stoman,02/01/2012
over 200,000 miles still going strong
Love my little car
dolphin,07/02/2008
My car was a demo when we bought it. It has been a very good car and I plan on keeping it till the wheels fall off. It's fun to drive, and it has enough of power underneath the hood that I can have some fun with it. It has been a tough little car and as long as it gets me where I need to go then I will continue driving it.
195,000 as still going
Trace,04/28/2009
This has been a great car. It has great mileage. It is easy to service. It handles well in snow.
mercury tracer sport
kcjm,08/16/2002
great car and fun to drive
See all 12 reviews of the 1998 Mercury Tracer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mercury Tracer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1998 Mercury Tracer

Used 1998 Mercury Tracer Overview

The Used 1998 Mercury Tracer is offered in the following submodels: Tracer Sedan, Tracer Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Wagon.

