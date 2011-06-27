1995 Mercury Tracer Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A passenger airbag is finally available for the Tracer. Unfortunately, some engineering genius decided to retain the annoying motorized shoulder belts. An integrated child seat is introduced as an optional safety feature. The Trio package is introduced, designed to give budget shoppers the option of purchasing some of the more popular LTS features such as the spoiler, aluminum wheels and leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
HDW,02/04/2007
I bought my Trio brand new and she and I have bonded tremendously. She survived rising flood waters (after I only had it for a few months, she survived being rear-ended (the bumper was not damaged at all) and she fared well most recently when we were sitting at a stoplight and were blindsided by a doe on the passenger fender and front passenger door. I thought for sure my insurance company was going to total her but fortunately they spared her. I have kept up with regular maintenance, oil changes, I had both the timing belt and water pump replaced at 50,000 and 100,000 miles and aside from having to recently get my ignition rekeyed THIS CAR HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE RELIABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!
atwaterdude,09/11/2010
I have done a lot of repair on this car but thats because it was sitting for 3 years in my Grandparents drive way. but once i got it fixed up it was great.. i love the gas millage. and it had a great acceleration and braking.. it got me where i had to go and back and some traveling. i dont regret having it or repairing.. its a great car
roxie353,10/14/2012
I bought my 1995 Merc Tracer as a demonstrator w/ 12000 miles in August 1995. I drove that car for 11 freakin' years and 120000 miles :-D In fact, I'd probably still be driving it had the head gaskets not gone on it. AND....... even when they DID, I was STILL able to get almost 30000 additional miles out of that Bad Boy!!! This little car is the very definition of "workhorse"!!! Wish I still had mine (as much as I love my 2008 GMC Sierra PU :-P )
Miss you,11/03/2004
This was one of the best cars I have ever owned oe driven. This car never broke down and left me stranted. Very little maintance. I had 180,000= miles when it finally "went". I htink the deal was wanting me to buy a new car. Told me my engine just went. I had it in the shop for a accelerator motor put on and a tune up. Less then a month latter my engine went. It may not have been a $200,000 dollar car but to me it was priceless. I should have gotten a second opinion.
Features & Specs
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
