Consumer Rating
(13)
1995 Mercury Tracer Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A passenger airbag is finally available for the Tracer. Unfortunately, some engineering genius decided to retain the annoying motorized shoulder belts. An integrated child seat is introduced as an optional safety feature. The Trio package is introduced, designed to give budget shoppers the option of purchasing some of the more popular LTS features such as the spoiler, aluminum wheels and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Ever Owned
HDW,02/04/2007
I bought my Trio brand new and she and I have bonded tremendously. She survived rising flood waters (after I only had it for a few months, she survived being rear-ended (the bumper was not damaged at all) and she fared well most recently when we were sitting at a stoplight and were blindsided by a doe on the passenger fender and front passenger door. I thought for sure my insurance company was going to total her but fortunately they spared her. I have kept up with regular maintenance, oil changes, I had both the timing belt and water pump replaced at 50,000 and 100,000 miles and aside from having to recently get my ignition rekeyed THIS CAR HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE RELIABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great car
atwaterdude,09/11/2010
I have done a lot of repair on this car but thats because it was sitting for 3 years in my Grandparents drive way. but once i got it fixed up it was great.. i love the gas millage. and it had a great acceleration and braking.. it got me where i had to go and back and some traveling. i dont regret having it or repairing.. its a great car
1995 Tracer
roxie353,10/14/2012
I bought my 1995 Merc Tracer as a demonstrator w/ 12000 miles in August 1995. I drove that car for 11 freakin' years and 120000 miles :-D In fact, I'd probably still be driving it had the head gaskets not gone on it. AND....... even when they DID, I was STILL able to get almost 30000 additional miles out of that Bad Boy!!! This little car is the very definition of "workhorse"!!! Wish I still had mine (as much as I love my 2008 GMC Sierra PU :-P )
GREAT!!!
Miss you,11/03/2004
This was one of the best cars I have ever owned oe driven. This car never broke down and left me stranted. Very little maintance. I had 180,000= miles when it finally "went". I htink the deal was wanting me to buy a new car. Told me my engine just went. I had it in the shop for a accelerator motor put on and a tune up. Less then a month latter my engine went. It may not have been a $200,000 dollar car but to me it was priceless. I should have gotten a second opinion.
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Mercury Tracer Overview

The Used 1995 Mercury Tracer is offered in the following submodels: Tracer Sedan, Tracer Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, LTS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mercury Tracer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mercury Tracers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mercury Tracer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mercury Tracer.

Can't find a used 1995 Mercury Tracers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Tracer for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,828.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,724.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Tracer for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,606.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mercury Tracer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

