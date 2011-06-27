  1. Home
1993 Mercury Tracer Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Beefy stabilizer arms on all trim levels improve handling. Base models receive a new fascia and the LTS receives a one-piece spoiler. All models get new interior fabrics and taillamps.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercury Tracer.

5(47%)
4(43%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

13 years, 200k and still going!
Pete,01/06/2010
We are trying to decide whether to commit to new tires, but the 1993 Mercury Tracer seems to be running fine after turning over 200k miles. Minor problems, seat belt return doesn't stop seat belt in an easily accessible location anymore. Heater fan and vent system isn't as functional as it used to be. The floor is rusting. This car was in a garage for the first 5-7 years.
Excellent running car
tcarn,04/11/2011
I have had this car for 5 years now and have 193,000 miles on and still climbing. Have some problems with the transmission occassionally. there is wind sound when driving fast. Also the A/C cuts out occassionally. Overall it drives and handles very well. Very few maintenance problems since I bought it used. I have put on about 80,000 miles. Highly reccommended.
Best car to Own
Kerry,04/08/2009
This car has proven an excetional value. Extreme reliabilty , fit and finish. This little car seems to run "forever". Excellent ride, easy to work on, durable and quiet. We have owned this car for 16 years. We wverage 30 to 33 mpq. This is a 5 speed.
Not too bad, but not too good
B-Dub2005,09/14/2005
The biggest problem i've had over the 11 years i've had this car would be that at about 100,000, the engine just flat out broke. it started to stall and i had to buy a whole new engine. but besides that it has been pretty reliable. the transmission is little shabby though, it never seems to shift when it should. the wagon still seems to have taken all the punishment i've dealt it though. in general this car isn't too bad, it certainly takes alot of punishment.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
