Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,502
|$5,481
|$6,589
|Clean
|$3,271
|$5,112
|$6,132
|Average
|$2,811
|$4,375
|$5,217
|Rough
|$2,350
|$3,637
|$4,303
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,300
|$5,190
|$6,249
|Clean
|$3,083
|$4,841
|$5,816
|Average
|$2,649
|$4,143
|$4,948
|Rough
|$2,214
|$3,445
|$4,081
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,916
|$4,625
|$5,581
|Clean
|$2,724
|$4,314
|$5,194
|Average
|$2,341
|$3,692
|$4,419
|Rough
|$1,957
|$3,069
|$3,644
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,211
|$5,064
|$6,101
|Clean
|$3,000
|$4,723
|$5,678
|Average
|$2,577
|$4,042
|$4,831
|Rough
|$2,155
|$3,361
|$3,984