Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,023
|$26,534
|$29,614
|Clean
|$23,590
|$26,049
|$29,062
|Average
|$22,725
|$25,080
|$27,958
|Rough
|$21,859
|$24,110
|$26,854
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,921
|$25,267
|$28,147
|Clean
|$22,508
|$24,806
|$27,622
|Average
|$21,682
|$23,883
|$26,573
|Rough
|$20,856
|$22,960
|$25,523