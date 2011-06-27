Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,919
|$25,038
|$27,637
|Clean
|$22,471
|$24,551
|$27,099
|Average
|$21,574
|$23,576
|$26,022
|Rough
|$20,678
|$22,601
|$24,945
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,703
|$39,003
|$43,052
|Clean
|$35,005
|$38,244
|$42,214
|Average
|$33,608
|$36,725
|$40,537
|Rough
|$32,212
|$35,206
|$38,860
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,577
|$25,755
|$28,429
|Clean
|$23,115
|$25,254
|$27,876
|Average
|$22,193
|$24,251
|$26,768
|Rough
|$21,271
|$23,248
|$25,661